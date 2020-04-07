Log in
POINT Biopharma Announces Global Prostate Oncology Therapeutic Board of Advisors

04/07/2020 | 06:01am EDT

TORONTO, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POINT Biopharma Inc. is pleased to announce the formation of its global prostate oncology therapeutic advisory board. 

The Board, comprised of leading global experts in scientific discovery and clinical leadership, will provide guidance, product input, and thought leadership on oncology trends and radiopharmaceutical development.

"We are very pleased with the exceptional composition of the new Global Advisory Board," stated Dr. Neil Fleshner, POINT Biopharma’s Chief Medical Officer.  "I am honored to partner with these leading innovators to help guide POINT and bring our innovation into clinical settings this year.”

The POINT Biopharma Global Advisory Board members include:

  • Dr. Kim Chi (Board Chair), Senior Research Scientist, Vancouver Prostate Centre Chief Medical Officer & Vice President, BC Cancer Medical Oncologist, BC Cancer Professor, Department of Medicine, University of British Columbia
  • Dr. Johannes Czernin, Chief, Ahmanson Translational Theranostics Division, Nuclear Medicine (UCLA Medical Center), Editor-in-Chief, The Journal of Nuclear Medicine
  • Dr. Ur Metser, Division Head, Molecular Imaging Princess Margaret Hospital, Professor, University of Toronto
  • Dr. Scott Tagawa, Medical Oncologist, Specialty in Genitourinary (GU) Oncology (Cornell), Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine & Urology at New York Presbyterian, Weill Cornell Medicine
  • Dr. Vikas Prasad, Deputy Director, Department of Nuclear Medicine, University Hospital of Ulm
  • Dr. Oliver Sartor, Associate Dean and Medical Director, Tulane Cancer Center, Tulane Medical School

Dr. Kim Chi, Advisory board chair adds, “I am looking forward to working on the development of POINT’s clinical program and bringing these innovative next generation products to my patients.”

About POINT Biopharma

POINT Biopharma is a globally focused radiopharmaceutical company with a growing portfolio of best in class radiopharmaceutical assets. POINT is combining a seasoned management team with strategic partnerships in radio-isotope supply, manufacturing technology and novel direct to patient targeting to revolutionize radiopharmaceutical drug development and commercialization. Working closely with its scientific advisors, the Company anticipates commencement of its clinical trial programs in 2020.

For Investor or Media Inquiries:
Michael Gottlieb, CPA
michael.gottlieb@pointbiopharma.com 
(647) 268-4160
www.pointbiopharma.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
