POINT Biopharma Announces Phase 3 Prostate Cancer Trial

TORONTO, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POINT Biopharma Inc. is pleased to announce the selection of PSI CRO to manage its phase 3 clinical study of PNT2002, a 177Lu-PSMA radiotherapeutic for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer.



“PSI CRO is a leading, full-service, global clinical research organization, and is excited to be selected as the preferred provider to POINT to lead this important study,” says Tibor Kovacs, Head of North American Operations, PSI CRO.

POINT Biopharma is working to revolutionize radiopharmaceutical drug development and commercialization. “Choosing the right CRO partner is crucial to the success of any trial, but even more so in nuclear medicine studies,” stated POINT Biopharma’s Chief Commercial Officer, Michael Gottlieb. “PSI CRO has a proven track record of delivering radiopharmaceutical studies on time and on budget, and that means getting our product to market quickly and introducing new competitive oncology therapies to the Novartis radioligand portfolio.”

“POINT is excited to partner with PSI CRO and launch a phase 3 registration trial of PNT2002 in prostate cancer patients,” said Joe McCann, CEO of POINT Biopharma. “This ground-breaking trial design will offer physicians and patients new options. Enrollment is expected in the fourth quarter of 2020.”



About PSI CRO

PSI CRO is a privately-owned, full-service clinical research organization (CRO) operating globally. PSI’s global reach supports clinical trials across multiple countries and continents and is known to be highly selective about the work that they pursue. With an exceptionally high repeat and referral business rate combined with minimal staff turnover, PSI is committed to being the best CRO in the world as measured by its customers and its employees.

About POINT Biopharma

POINT Biopharma is a globally focused radiopharmaceutical company with a growing portfolio of best in class pharmaceutical assets. POINT is combining a seasoned management team with strategic partnerships in radio-isotope supply, manufacturing technology and novel direct to patient targeting to revolutionize theranostic drug development and radioligand commercialization. Working closely with its scientific advisors, the Company anticipates commencement of its clinical trial programs in 2020.

For Investor or Media Inquiries:

Michael Gottlieb, CPA

michael.gottlieb@pointbiopharma.com

(647) 268-4160

www.pointbiopharma.com



