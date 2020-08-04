Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

POINT Biopharma Announces Successful USD $20M Series A Financing to Bring Precision Radioligand Therapy to Cancer Patients

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 07:31am EDT

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POINT Biopharma Inc. (POINT), a radiopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing the many benefits of precision radioligand therapy to cancer patients, has completed a USD $20 Million Series A financing round. Proceeds of the financing will be used to further strengthen POINT’s position as a leader in radioligand development and commercialization through investment in their pipeline as well as manufacturing capabilities.

“Cancer is hard not only on patients but also their families,” said Dr. Joe McCann, POINT’s chief executive officer and co-founder. “The combination of diagnostic imaging with radioligand therapy is a validated approach causing a paradigm shift in cancer treatment. POINT was born out of a mission to expand access to these revolutionary therapies.”

“So far 2020 has been a very productive year for POINT,” Dr. McCann continued, “including the announcement of the Phase 3 clinical trial for PNT2002, our 177Lu-PSMA radiotherapeutic for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer, as well as the purchase and build-out of our 77,000 sqft radioligand manufacturing facility in Indianapolis, Indiana. Now, with the successful close of our Series A financing, POINT is well positioned to execute on our mission of making radioligands applicable to more cancers, accessible to more people, thereby improving the lives of patients and their families.”

POINT has a strong pipeline of exciting radioligand treatments for a variety of cancer indications. The Company will disclose more about these programs in the coming months. POINT continues to pursue additional opportunities for pipeline expansion.

“There are very few teams globally with such significant experience in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of radioligands,” says Allan Silber, POINT’s Chairman of the Board, “and I am proud to say POINT is one of them.” POINT’s leadership is exceptionally qualified to bring these next-generation cancer treatments to deserving patients anywhere in the world. The successful close of POINT’s Series A further strengthens the Company’s position to become the global leader in radioligand treatments.

About POINT Biopharma

POINT Biopharma is a globally focused radiopharmaceutical company with a growing portfolio of best in class pharmaceutical assets. POINT is combining a seasoned management team with strategic partnerships in radio-isotope supply, manufacturing technology and novel direct to patient targeting to revolutionize theranostic drug development and radioligand commercialization.

Investor or Media Inquiries:

Michael Gottlieb
michael.gottlieb@pointbiopharma.com
(647) 268-4160
www.pointbiopharma.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:14aTEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Juxtaposing Helsinn With Pharmaceutical Trademarks
AQ
08:14aAFRICAN MINERALS : Court Of Appeal Denies Liability Of UK Mining Company For Alleged Human Rights Abuses By Sierra Leonean Police
AQ
08:14aSCHAEFFLER : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08:14aLEGAL UPDATE : Supreme Court Of India On The Limitation Period Applicable For Execution Of Foreign Decrees In India
AQ
08:14aLLOYDS BANKING : July Update – Hill V Lloyds
AQ
08:14aAPPLE : GossIP – July, 2020, HFG Law&Intellectual Property Newsletter
AQ
08:14aSUNSTONE HOTEL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:14aTEAMVIEWER : Barclays reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08:14aINTELLICHECK : Collaborates with Ipsidy to Offer Comprehensive Solution To Spiraling Account Takeover Fraud
BU
08:13aSRM and Rochdale Paragon Partner to Improve Vendor Invoice Auditing
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : White House adviser Navarro suggests Microsoft divest China holdings
2SONY CORPORATION : Sony posts milder-than-expected Q1 operating profit fall on gaming demand
3BP PLC : BP Reports $17.7 Billion Loss, Cuts Dividend--Update
4AA : Three private equity groups eye AA takeover, company considers share issue
5VALNEVA SE : Valneva Reports H1 Results Marked by Major Corporate Achievements and Strong Cash Position

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group