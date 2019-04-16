POP and Fractal Industries Launch Worldwide Technology Partnership

POP Insurance Holdings (POP), a specialist insurance group headquartered
in Sydney, Australia, and its MGA subsidiary Fusion Specialty Insurance
(Fusion), have launched a worldwide partnership with Fractal Industries,
Inc., an analytics and insurtech software provider that applies
artificial intelligence to solve complex, real-world problems
headquartered in Reston, Virginia, USA, with operations also in the UK.
Under the partnership, Fractal’s proprietary, data-driven decision
support platform --including its software, data, analytics, services,
underwriting platform and other Advanced Insurance Decision Platform
(AIDP) capabilities -- will be applied to enable Fusion’s M&A Insurance
business, and ultimately other specialty insurance products.
Fusion intends to deliver a better insurance experience and efficiencies
across the value chain for Fusion’s ecosystem of partners, including
corporates, PE firms, re/insurers, brokers, advisors, law firms, brands
and distributors.
Killian McDermott, POP and Fusion’s Co-founder and Executive Partner
added: “Technology-enabled insurance is engrained in Fusion’s vision,
culture and business model. We are therefore excited to partner with
Fractal, which will enable us to apply technology, data analytics and
automated decision making to enable Fusion’s M&A Insurance product; and
ultimately to differentiate in how we design, distribute, underwrite and
fulfill other specialist products.”
David Rogers, POP and Fusion’s Co-founder and Executive Partner and Head
of M&A, commented: “We are delighted to join forces with Fractal to
enhance Fusion’s M&A Insurance product, and in particular the
development of the SME segment. We also have an opportunity to work with
our ecosystem partners to deliver greater efficiencies for the existing
middle market M&A product across its processes and distribution
channels. We intend to achieve a good balance between the expertise of
our people and the application of innovative technologies, in order to
deliver a better M&A Insurance experience for our Clients, and to
support the growth of the overall market.”
Alastair Speare-Cole, President & GM, Insurance, at Fractal Industries
commented: “POP’s Fusion M&A is further evidence of increasing
specialization in the insurance markets, enabled by technological
advances such as Fractal’s Advanced Insurance Decision Platform. Our
strategic partnership further demonstrates the versatility of the
Fractal AIDP to support multiple perils and identify, correlate, model,
manage, and transfer risk. AIDP is a state-of-the-art tool that drives
optimization across the entire insurance industry, providing dynamic
contract evaluation, risk and value addition modeling, true risk
transfer costs, and insight into impacts on regulatory capital.”
About Fractal, POP and FUSION
Fractal
Fractal Industries is a world leader in applying artificial intelligence
to solve complex, real-world problems at petabyte scale. Its flagship
offering, Fractal OS™, is a world-class Data Analytics-as-a-Service
platform that blends capabilities ranging from data fusion, analytics,
and reporting to advanced algorithms, simulations, and machine learning
to drive optimization and enable timely, deeply insightful
decision-making across the enterprise, especially for cyber-risk,
insurance, and quant-finance use cases. Headquartered in Reston, VA,
Fractal Industries also has offices in New York and London. www.fractalindustries.com
POP and Fusion
POP Insurance Holdings Pty Ltd. (POP) is developing a leading specialist
insurance Group, delivering growth organically and through small cap
acquisitions, focused initially on the Asia Pacific Region.
“POP” stands for: (1) “Power of People” – enabling stakeholders to live
their potential; and (2) “Power of Protection” – high quality products
and underwriting, focused on our clients and their needs; and (3) “Power
of Partnerships” – building a new specialist insurance ecosystem,
through partnerships between clients, MGAs - underwriters, re/insurers,
distributors, technology, marketing and services companies.
POP’s current investments include FUSION Specialty Insurance Pty Ltd.
(FUSION), an MGA platform to support expert specialty and specialist
insurance sector entrepreneurs, as well as leading re/insurers to build
specialist insurance businesses throughout APAC.
POP has also established POPAssures, an affinity insurance business.
POPMobi and POPServes are being developed to support FUSION and
POPAssures through strategic partnerships with data analytics,
mobile-based distribution, automation of insurance underwriting and
administration, and insurance services capabilities.
POP’s principals are Killian McDermott and David Rogers, who have fifty
years’ collective experience and a successful track record of building
profitable speciality and affinity insurance businesses, including
re/insurers and MGAs in APAC, Europe, Latam and the US.
