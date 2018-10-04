POPEYES® has officially opened its 3,000th restaurant and is
celebrating like never before. Having 3,000 locations all over the world
serving our delicious Louisiana fried chicken calls for a celebration,
so POPEYES® is breaking out the champagne… and using it to hand batter
our boneless chicken wings before tossing them in edible 24 Karat gold
flakes. For today only, guests can get their hands on POPEYES® 24 Karat
Champagne Wings and celebrate in a deliciously unique way.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005131/en/
POPEYES® Celebrates Its 3,000th Restaurant Opening with "24 Karat Champagne Wings" (Photo: Business Wire)
“We are thrilled to open our 3,000th restaurant and have even
more guests enjoying our incredible fried chicken,” said Alex Santoro,
President of POPEYES® Louisiana Kitchen. “We wanted to share this
celebration with our fans, so our chefs cooked up something extra
special for them. It’s a fun way for guests to celebrate this milestone
right along with us.”
POPEYES® 24 Karat Champagne Wings will be available today, October 4th,
as part of the Boneless Wing Bash, which includes six boneless wings,
choice of side and a warm biscuit at a recommended price of $5.00 while
supplies last at participating locations, including the 3,000th
POPEYES® restaurant located in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
-
868 C E Grand Street, Elizabeth, NJ 07201
-
75 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10010
-
621 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70130
-
1005 North Magnolia Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92801
For more information about POPEYES® please visit www.popeyes.com.
About POPEYES®
Founded in New Orleans in 1972, POPEYES® has more than 40 years of
history and culinary tradition. POPEYES® distinguishes itself with a
unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders,
fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain’s passion for its
Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed POPEYES® to
become one of the world’s largest chicken quick service restaurants with
over 3,000 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more
about the POPEYES® brand, please visit the POPEYES® brand website at www.popeyes.com
or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
