POPEYES :® Celebrates Its 3,000th Restaurant Opening with “24 Karat Champagne Wings”

Guests Can Enjoy Boneless Chicken Wings Battered in Champagne and Coated in 24K Gold at Select POPEYES® Restaurants Nationwide

POPEYES® has officially opened its 3,000th restaurant and is celebrating like never before. Having 3,000 locations all over the world serving our delicious Louisiana fried chicken calls for a celebration, so POPEYES® is breaking out the champagne… and using it to hand batter our boneless chicken wings before tossing them in edible 24 Karat gold flakes. For today only, guests can get their hands on POPEYES® 24 Karat Champagne Wings and celebrate in a deliciously unique way.

“We are thrilled to open our 3,000th restaurant and have even more guests enjoying our incredible fried chicken,” said Alex Santoro, President of POPEYES® Louisiana Kitchen. “We wanted to share this celebration with our fans, so our chefs cooked up something extra special for them. It’s a fun way for guests to celebrate this milestone right along with us.”

POPEYES® 24 Karat Champagne Wings will be available today, October 4th, as part of the Boneless Wing Bash, which includes six boneless wings, choice of side and a warm biscuit at a recommended price of $5.00 while supplies last at participating locations, including the 3,000th POPEYES® restaurant located in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

868 C E Grand Street, Elizabeth, NJ 07201

75 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10010

621 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70130

1005 North Magnolia Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92801

For more information about POPEYES® please visit www.popeyes.com.

About POPEYES®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, POPEYES® has more than 40 years of history and culinary tradition. POPEYES® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain’s passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed POPEYES® to become one of the world’s largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,000 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the POPEYES® brand, please visit the POPEYES® brand website at www.popeyes.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

