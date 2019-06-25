THE PORT AUTHORITY OF NEW YORK AND NEW JERSEY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS AND BOARD COMMITTEE MEETINGS - THURSDAY, JUNE 27, 2019

Date: Jun 25, 2019

Press Release Number: 108-2019

The following is the revised agenda and related materials as of Tuesday, June 25, for the June 27, 2019 Meetings of the Board of Commissioners and Board Committees of The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and its subsidiaries to be held at 2 Montgomery Street, Jersey City, NJ.

Meeting attendees are required to go through a security screening upon entering the building. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early. Security screening will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Executive Session Meetings - 9:00 a.m. (3rd Floor - Room D)

Committee on Finance

The Committee on Finance will meet in executive session to discuss and act upon matters involving ongoing negotiations or reviews of contracts or proposals.

Executive Session - All Commissioners

The Board of Commissioners will meet in executive session prior to the public meetings to discuss matters involving ongoing negotiations or reviews of contracts or proposals, and matters related to the purchase, sale, or lease of real property where disclosure would affect the value thereof or the public interest, and to discuss and act upon matters related to proposed, pending, or current litigation or judicial or administrative proceedings.

Public Session Committee Meetings - 12:00 noon (3rd Floor - Training Room)

Committee on Capital Planning, Execution and Asset Management

PATH - Replacement and Upgrade of Substations 8 and 14 - Project Reauthorizations - Clarelle DeGraffe

Teterboro Airport - Rehabilitation of Runway 6-24 - Project Authorization - Huntley Lawrence

Board Meeting - 12:15 p.m. (estimated) (3rd Floor - Training Room)

Moment of Silence

Report of Executive Director - Richard Cotton

Staff Recognition

PATH Improvements - Clarelle DeGraffe

Public Comment Process for Proposed Changes in Tolls Schedule for Vehicular Interstate Crossings, Proposed PATH System Fare Increase and Other Fees - Libby McCarthy

Public Comment Process for Reassessment and Proposed Changes to the 2017-2026 Capital Plan - Derek Utter

Speakers Program

Resolution Approvals

To view the Board resolutions,click here



SUBJECT TO CHANGE

* Members of the public wishing to address the Board on Port Authority-related matters may do so at its public Board Meeting. Individuals who wish to address the Board at its public Board Meeting should register by completing and submitting a registration form, which is located in the Speakers Registration section of the Port Authority Website, by 9:00 a.m. on the day of the Board meeting. Speakers are limited to three minutes each, and speaking time may not be transferred. The use of audio visual equipment is not permitted. The public comment period may be limited to 30 minutes. Appropriate photo identification is required.

