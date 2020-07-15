Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PORTUGAL'S UTILITY EDP PREPARES CASH CALL TO BUY A SPANISH FIRM, SAYS EXPRESSO NEWSPAPER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/15/2020 | 12:27pm EDT

PORTUGAL'S UTILITY EDP PREPARES CASH CALL TO BUY A SPANISH FIRM, SAYS EXPRESSO NEWSPAPER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:38pShares of online insurance broker GoHealth surge in market debut
RE
12:37pHong Kong pro-democracy activist Law says he feels "relatively safe" in UK
RE
12:36pUK's Sunak says he will look at quirk of potential pensions leap
RE
12:36pASTA AMERICAN SEED TRADE ASSOCIATION : USGC And ASTA Remember Dr. Owen J. Newlin
PU
12:34pJudge dismisses cruise passengers' COVID-19 lawsuits
RE
12:29pU.S. manufacturing output surges in June, but production still below pre-pandemic level
RE
12:29pU.S. manufacturing snaps back; resurgence in COVID-19 cases seen slowing momentum
RE
12:29pTrump plans further challenges to Manhattan prosecutor's subpoena for financial records
RE
12:28pBank of Canada holds rate steady, sees economy below pre-COVID-19 levels until 2022
RE
12:27pPortugal's utility edp prepares cash call to buy a spanish firm, says expresso newspaper
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
2KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC. : KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES : PLANS SHAREHOLDER MEETING AND TO BECOME AME..
3COLAS : COLAS : Rail wins its first contract in Singapore
4WINMARK CORPORATION : WINMARK CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, ..
5SWISS RE LTD : SWISS RE : insurers oppose immigration changes, Re head tells paper

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group