PORTUGAL'S UTILITY EDP PREPARES CASH CALL TO BUY A SPANISH FIRM, SAYS EXPRESSO NEWSPAPER

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Strategies
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Green Energie
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Guides thématiques
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Economy & Forex
>
All News
News : Economy & Forex
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies / Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Economic Events
Press releases
PORTUGAL'S UTILITY EDP PREPARES CASH CALL TO BUY A SPANISH FIRM, SAYS EXPRESSO NEWSPAPER
0
07/15/2020 | 12:27pm EDT
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
PORTUGAL'S UTILITY EDP PREPARES CASH CALL TO BUY A SPANISH FIRM, SAYS EXPRESSO NEWSPAPER
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:38p
Shares of online insurance broker GoHealth surge in market debut
RE
12:37p
Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Law says he feels "relatively safe" in UK
RE
12:36p
UK's Sunak says he will look at quirk of potential pensions leap
RE
12:36p
ASTA AMERICAN SEED TRADE ASSOCIATION
: USGC And ASTA Remember Dr. Owen J. Newlin
PU
12:34p
Judge dismisses cruise passengers' COVID-19 lawsuits
RE
12:29p
U.S. manufacturing output surges in June, but production still below pre-pandemic level
RE
12:29p
U.S. manufacturing snaps back; resurgence in COVID-19 cases seen slowing momentum
RE
12:29p
Trump plans further challenges to Manhattan prosecutor's subpoena for financial records
RE
12:28p
Bank of Canada holds rate steady, sees economy below pre-COVID-19 levels until 2022
RE
12:27p
Portugal's utility edp prepares cash call to buy a spanish firm, says expresso newspaper
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
: UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
2
KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC.
: KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES : PLANS SHAREHOLDER MEETING AND TO BECOME AME..
3
COLAS
: COLAS : Rail wins its first contract in Singapore
4
WINMARK CORPORATION
: WINMARK CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, ..
5
SWISS RE LTD
: SWISS RE : insurers oppose immigration changes, Re head tells paper
More news
HOT NEWS
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GR.
+0.88%
Goldman's Traders, Bankers Keep Profit Steady While Rivals Falter -- 2nd Update
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
-1.58%
UnitedHealth : Second-Quarter Profit Rose -- 2nd Update
STARBUCKS CORPORATIO.
+2.86%
Walmart becomes biggest company to mandate customers wear masks
SWISS RE LTD
+0.85%
Swiss Re : insurers oppose immigration changes, Re head tells paper
SALZGITTER AG
+0.19%
SALZGITTER AG : DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating
UNIPER SE
-0.39%
Investors in Russian pipeline projects at risk of U.S. sanctions, Pompeo says
More news
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group
Slave