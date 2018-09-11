POSCO ICT : on the smooth way to becoming the leader of the smart factory

- Successfully completed the cloud-based smart factory for Dongwha as the first case in Korea

- Became an official partner for JINHAP, renowned automotive part manufacturer, to build the smart factory - Partnership to be expanded to oil, chemical, and power generation industries





POSCO ICT(Represented by Choi Doo Hwan) is enjoying consecutive successes in its efforts to expand smart factories after completing the world's first smart factory for the steel process of POSCO, one of the most continuous and most ponderous processes in the world.



POSCO ICT recently completed the smart factory for the particle board facility of Donghwa(Represented by Kim Hong Jin), the largest specialist of wooden materials. The smart factory of Donghwa is the first one in Korea to be a cloud-based system which reduces initial infrastructure investment while providing reliable operation environment and unique benefits of easy expansion to other local and global facilities of the company.



Donghwa explained that not just large corporates but also more and more SMBs are taking interests in adoption of the smart factory to solve issues such as lack of skilled human resources thanks to aging labor population as well as recent amendment of the Labor Standards Act. To fulfill such needs, POSCO ICT streamlined its smart factory system previously applied to large organizations and improved it into a cloud-based system to minimize the burden of adopting it.



The company already enjoyed a new success. The PB facility that introduced the smart factory allows the operators to collect and monitor data from the manufacturing site to prevent unexpected malfunctions of facilities by analyzing and making predictions based on big data while supporting the optimal conditions of operation. Also, facility operations are automated so that previous double shift system can be switched to the three shift system. Notably, the company expects that product defects will be reduced by more than 50% thanks to real-time quality tracking to pinpoint the cause and take preemptive measures. Based on the success of the PB facility, Donghwa plans to expand the smart factory system to its nine local and global facilities.



Meanwhile, POSCO ICT has become the official partner for the smart factory of JINHAP, renowned automotive part manufacturer and will implement it by next May. JINHAP specializes in fasteners, a bolt-like component connecting diverse parts of a vehicle. POSCO ICT plans to apply the smart factory system to the surface processing operation of JINHAP so that human errors can be minimized while quality will be improved by introducing autonomous robots for smoother transportation of parts between processes such as cutting, heat processing, and plating.



POSCO ICT commented, 'As more manufacturers will be highly interested in the smart factory system to deal with working hours reduction, and we are focusing efforts on the project of expanding the system to multiple sectors such as oil, chemical and power generation industries based on the case of POSCO implementations.'