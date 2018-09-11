Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

POSCO ICT : on the smooth way to becoming the leader of the smart factory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 11:12am CEST

- Successfully completed the cloud-based smart factory for Dongwha as the first case in Korea
- Became an official partner for JINHAP, renowned automotive part manufacturer, to build the smart factory - Partnership to be expanded to oil, chemical, and power generation industries


POSCO ICT(Represented by Choi Doo Hwan) is enjoying consecutive successes in its efforts to expand smart factories after completing the world's first smart factory for the steel process of POSCO, one of the most continuous and most ponderous processes in the world.

POSCO ICT recently completed the smart factory for the particle board facility of Donghwa(Represented by Kim Hong Jin), the largest specialist of wooden materials. The smart factory of Donghwa is the first one in Korea to be a cloud-based system which reduces initial infrastructure investment while providing reliable operation environment and unique benefits of easy expansion to other local and global facilities of the company.

Donghwa explained that not just large corporates but also more and more SMBs are taking interests in adoption of the smart factory to solve issues such as lack of skilled human resources thanks to aging labor population as well as recent amendment of the Labor Standards Act. To fulfill such needs, POSCO ICT streamlined its smart factory system previously applied to large organizations and improved it into a cloud-based system to minimize the burden of adopting it.

The company already enjoyed a new success. The PB facility that introduced the smart factory allows the operators to collect and monitor data from the manufacturing site to prevent unexpected malfunctions of facilities by analyzing and making predictions based on big data while supporting the optimal conditions of operation. Also, facility operations are automated so that previous double shift system can be switched to the three shift system. Notably, the company expects that product defects will be reduced by more than 50% thanks to real-time quality tracking to pinpoint the cause and take preemptive measures. Based on the success of the PB facility, Donghwa plans to expand the smart factory system to its nine local and global facilities.

Meanwhile, POSCO ICT has become the official partner for the smart factory of JINHAP, renowned automotive part manufacturer and will implement it by next May. JINHAP specializes in fasteners, a bolt-like component connecting diverse parts of a vehicle. POSCO ICT plans to apply the smart factory system to the surface processing operation of JINHAP so that human errors can be minimized while quality will be improved by introducing autonomous robots for smoother transportation of parts between processes such as cutting, heat processing, and plating.

POSCO ICT commented, 'As more manufacturers will be highly interested in the smart factory system to deal with working hours reduction, and we are focusing efforts on the project of expanding the system to multiple sectors such as oil, chemical and power generation industries based on the case of POSCO implementations.'

Disclaimer

Posco ICT Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 09:11:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:53aKBR : Nitric Acid Technology Chosen for Kemerovo Azot Plant in Russia
PR
11:52aCOSCO SHIPPING PORTS : Interim Report 2018
PU
11:52aLINE : Technology Conference for Engineers LINE DEVELOPER DAY 2018
PU
11:52aEMOTRA : 180904- Emotra – PM – New publication demonstrates the strength of EDOR tests
PU
11:52aWORLD&RSQUO;S ELITE COSMETIC RESEARCHERS GATHER IN MUNICH : Symrise presents at the IFSCC Congress
PU
11:52aFIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications
PU
11:51aGOVERNMENT NOT GIVING UP : it will be bailing out 3. maj and Uljanik, which will cost EUR 100m?
AQ
11:51aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson and partners demonstrate battery life improvements in Massive IoT e-health wearable prototype
AQ
11:51aPETROKEMIJA DD : INA and PPD to become new owners of Petrokemija by the end of the year
AQ
11:50aTOPDANMARK A/S : Employee shares
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : CFO Timmermans to step down after $900 million money launder fine
2XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Xenon Enters into Agreement to Buy Out Milestones and Royalties Related to its XEN..
3ARYZTA : McDonald's buns maker Aryzta strikes deal with banks ahead of capital hike
4DRDGOLD LTD. : DRD: DRDGOLD LIMITED - Dealing in Securities by a Director
5CAIRN ENERGY : CAIRN ENERGY : Half-Yearly Results 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.