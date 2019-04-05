POSaBIT : Completes Reverse Takeover Transaction and Will List on the CSE April 8, 2019 under Symbol “PBIT”

POSaBIT Systems Corporation (the “Company”) (formerly Foreshore
Exploration Partners Corp.), a leading financial technology company
delivering unique blockchain-enabled payment processing and
point-of-sale (POS) systems for cash-only businesses, is pleased to
announce, further to its news releases of June 11, 2018, December 17,
2018 and March 29, 2019, the completion of its reverse takeover
transaction (the “Transaction”) with POSaBIT, Inc.
In connection with the Transaction, the Company has delisted from the
TSX Venture Exchange and has obtained conditional listing approval of
the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) for the listing of the
Company's common shares on the CSE. The common shares are expected to
commence trading on Monday, April 8, 2019 under the ticker symbol "PBIT".
Certain shares issued to the principals of the Company are subject to
escrow conditions required by applicable securities laws and policies of
the CSE.
Tormont Group Inc. acted as advisor to POSaBIT, Inc. in connection with
the Transaction.
Further details of the Transaction are set out in the final prospectus
dated March 25, 2019 of the Company, a copy of which is available under
the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
Concurrent with closing of the Transaction, Chris Beltgens, Benjamin
Gelber and Toby Pierce have resigned as directors of the Company and
Ryan Hamlin, Jon Baugher, Jeff Dossett, Michael Markette and Paul Fiore
have been appointed directors of the Company. Ryan Hamlin has been
appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, Jon Baugher has been
appointed Chief Revenue Officer, Andrew Sweet has been appointed Chief
Technology Officer and Stephen Gledhill has been appointed Chief
Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary.
Pursuant to the Transaction, Ryan Hamlin, 1128 8th Street, Kirkland,
Washington, 98033, has acquired 10,647,702 common shares of the Company,
representing 14% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. Of
such shares, 10,222,702 common shares were issued in exchange for shares
of POSaBIT, Inc. pursuant to the plan of merger, and 425,000 common
shares were purchased from a director of the Company. Mr. Hamlin
acquired the shares for investment purposes and may, depending on market
and other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership,
control or direction over securities of the Company through market
transactions, private agreements or otherwise. This news release is
issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning
System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.
Further information will be included in the early warning report to be
filed in connection with the acquisition, which will be available at www.sedar.com
under the Company’s profile.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain “forward looking statements”
including statements relating to the listing with the CSE. Such
forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, both known
and unknown. The results or events depicted in these forward-looking
statements may differ materially from actual results or events. In
addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified
herein, assumptions have been made regarding and are implicit in, among
other things: receipt of regulatory approvals, the state of the capital
markets, tax issues associated with doing business internationally, the
ability of POSaBIT to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing
business opportunities in the payment processing and technology
industry, and the ability of POSaBIT to obtain qualified staff,
equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner to develop
its business. Any forward-looking statement reflects information
available to the Company as of the date of this news release and, except
as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims
any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement,
whether as a result of new information, future events or results or
otherwise.
About POSaBIT
POSaBIT is a financial technology company that delivers unique and
innovative, blockchain-enabled payment processing and point-of-sale
systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in resolving pain
points for complex, high-risk, emerging industries like cannabis with an
all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly and utilizes
top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBIT’s unique solution provides a safer and
transparent environment for merchants while creating a better overall
experience for the consumer. For additional information, visit: www.posabit.com.
