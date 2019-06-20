POSiBLE LA Entrepreneur Expo Returns for a Third Year to Power Hispanic Businesses in Southern California

Leading Business and Technology Experts will Guide Aspiring Business Owners Through a Series of Informative Workshops

Univision Los Angeles, part of Univision Communications Inc., the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S., has announced the return of the 3rd annual POSiBLE LA Entrepreneur Expo, a one-day event to empower aspiring business owners to practically develop their ideas and grow their businesses. Attendees will learn from top entrepreneurs and self-made professionals about how to plan, finance, structure, grow and launch their small business. POSiBLE LA takes place on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at The Pasadena Convention Center, located at 300 E. Green Street. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., with the event running from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

A recent study by the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative (SLEI) estimates that there are as many as 5 million Latino-owned business in the U.S. These businesses represent a substantial and growing segment of the U.S. economy, contributing 2.8 million jobs in 2016 and over $510 billion in annual sales. Additionally, Latino-owned businesses outpace the growth rate of all other groups, including white, Asian and black-owned firms. However, the same study also found that there are significant gaps in access to capital and barriers to growth that if closed would allow Latino-owned firms to contribute even more greatly to the economy.1

Designed with the Latino entrepreneur in mind, POSiBLE LA is organized into five business zones: Plan It, Finance It, Structure It, Grow It and Inspire and offers attendees access to critical resources, including new products, tools and platforms. Participants will also hear keynotes from successful business leaders and have the opportunity to learn from a variety of local partners. Rising entrepreneurs will walk away inspired, motivated and equipped with tools to succeed.

“Latinos continue to play an integral role in America’s economic growth and we know that with the right resources, Latino-owned businesses could make an even bigger impact,” said Luis Patiño, president and general manager of Univision Los Angeles. “Members of our community are driven and committed to starting and building their own businesses. POSiBLE LA fosters that passion and empowers Angelenos by providing access to the tools needed to bring their ideas to life and propel their businesses into the future.”

As the presenting sponsor for POSiBLE LA 2019, Wells Fargo will host two panels during the summit. The first, titled “The ABCs of Finance”, will discuss the fundamentals of financing a small business as well as financial obstacles that new small business-owners often face. The second panel, “Preparing Today for a Better Future Tomorrow,” will discuss the importance of key business practices to ensure financial stability. Latina business owners will speak on both panels and share their experiences and obstacles they faced as female entrepreneurs on their path to success. Each panel will be moderated by Gabriela Teissier, a host on Primera Hora, Univision’s top-rated local morning news show in Los Angeles.

“Wells Fargo is committed to helping Latino entrepreneurs harness their ideas, passion and grit with tools and advice that will help them realize their goal of owning a successful business,” said Alice Juarez, region bank president, Wells Fargo. “We are thrilled to be the presenting sponsor for this year’s POSiBLE LA expo. This collaboration is part of our pledge to empower Latino small business owners to make informed financial decisions and strengthen economic empowerment of all Latinos in the communities we serve.”

The program for POSiBLE LA2019 will also include the return of the POSiBLE Accelerator Program. Hosted by the Televisa Foundation and Univision Los Angeles, the POSiBLE Accelerator Program is free and offers the training, tools, access to resources and opportunities to take Latino startups or business ideas to the next level. Registration for the POSiBLE Accelerator Program began on June 10 and ends on August 31. Interested participants can access additional information here.

Additional POSiBLE LA panel discussions will feature:

Best-selling entrepreneur Carlos Marquez will give a keynote address titled “La Nueva Era del Comercio en Tiempos de Cambios (The New Era of Business During Times of Change) on how entrepreneurs can take the first step to build their own business without failing in the process.

will give a keynote address titled “La Nueva Era del Comercio en Tiempos de Cambios (The New Era of Business During Times of Change) on how entrepreneurs can take the first step to build their own business without failing in the process. Financial expert Julie Stav of Julie Stav Inc. will deliver a keynote address on using your smartphone to grow your business.

of Julie Stav Inc. will deliver a keynote address on using your smartphone to grow your business. Andrea Gonzalez , anchor for Noticias 34, who will moderate a discussion titled “Latinas de é xito” (Successful Latinas).

, anchor for Noticias 34, who will moderate a discussion titled é (Successful Latinas). Nely Galan, Founder of the Adelante Movement, who will give a keynote address titled “Nelly Galan y Adelante America” that focuses on five women she mentored who will also be there to share their stories.

Founder of the Adelante Movement, who will give a keynote address titled “Nelly Galan y Adelante America” that focuses on five women she mentored who will also be there to share their stories. Edicion Digital CA host Yarel Ramos will lead a discussion titled “ Redes Sociales y Digital ” (Social & Digital Media) with Isaac Rosales, Sr. Manager, Partnerships & Campaigns for the Univision Creator Network.

will lead a discussion titled “ ” (Social & Digital Media) with Isaac Rosales, Sr. Manager, Partnerships & Campaigns for the Univision Creator Network. Donaji , host for K-LOVE 107.5 FM, will moderate the “Empowering Latinas” panel.

, host for K-LOVE 107.5 FM, will moderate the “Empowering Latinas” panel. La Bronca from KSCA 101.9FM will moderate “Healthcare and Insurance: Requirements and Resources For The Small Business Owner.”

For the full POSiBLE LA event schedule, complete list of speakers and how to purchase tickets, please visit http://posiblela.com/. Entrepreneurs can join the conversation via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and using the hashtag #POSIBLELA across all social platforms.

