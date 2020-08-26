Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

POTATO MARKET UPDATE 26th AUGUST

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 09:37am EDT

26 Aug 2020

POTATO MARKET UPDATE 26th AUGUST

Potato
, Prices

The potato market has picked up significantly this week. Queens continue to sell well with no pressure on prices. Growers are content to keep remaining supplies ticking over in the market. All retailers are now selling new season Rooster in prepacks. The recent wet weather has affected lifting of crops, therefore, limiting the supply of new season maincrop onto the market.

All indications suggest a lower production of potatoes this season due to lower tuber numbers. In addition, all the old season crop will be finished by September, thereby allowing a full marketing season for this year's crop.

In the UK, prices remain under pressure on some lines, particularly as some growers try to dump poor value product onto the market. However, as the harvest moves forward, we should see this situation stabilize.

In France test digs are showing only average yields, while in other countries such as Belgium they are also seeing this trend of lower tuber numbers.

Ex-Farm Potato Prices reported to IFA

Low High Average
Rooster box (New Season) €450 €500 €475
Rooster 10 kg (New Season) €5.50 €6.50 €6.00
New Season Queen 10kg bag €6 €8 €7

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 13:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:47aKONGSBERG GRUPPEN : and ABB announce digitalization collaboration on edge data collection
PU
09:47aTEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09:47aKID : Mandatory notification of trade - primary insider
PU
09:46aJANONE : Advances its Potential Peripheral Artery Disease and Covid-19 Vascular Inflammation Treatment Towards Trial Readiness
PR
09:46aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : Jeep® Brand Announces #JeepTopCanine Winner, Bear, on National Dog Day
PR
09:46a Smart & Final Charitable Foundation Hosts Kids 4 Hope Annual Fundraising Campaign
BU
09:46aCOVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Global Automated Microbiology Market 2020-2024 | Technavio
BU
09:46aDJI Announces OM 4 Smartphone Gimbal with Stronger Motor & Added Features; More Info at B&H
BU
09:45aBiogen Stock Is a Big Risk Worth Taking -- Heard on the Street
DJ
09:44aSCANDI STANDARD (STO : SCST) Second quarter report 2020; Continued strong operating performance
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2020 Results
2AMBU : AMBU : Interim Report for Q3 2019/20 (no.13)
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : Barclays downgrades from Neutral to Sell
4MOWI ASA : MOWI : Operational EBIT of EUR 99 million in the second quarter for Mowi
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : Limited legal protection for COVID vaccine makers hampers EU deals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group