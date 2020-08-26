26 Aug 2020 POTATO MARKET UPDATE 26th AUGUST Potato

, Prices

The potato market has picked up significantly this week. Queens continue to sell well with no pressure on prices. Growers are content to keep remaining supplies ticking over in the market. All retailers are now selling new season Rooster in prepacks. The recent wet weather has affected lifting of crops, therefore, limiting the supply of new season maincrop onto the market.

All indications suggest a lower production of potatoes this season due to lower tuber numbers. In addition, all the old season crop will be finished by September, thereby allowing a full marketing season for this year's crop.

In the UK, prices remain under pressure on some lines, particularly as some growers try to dump poor value product onto the market. However, as the harvest moves forward, we should see this situation stabilize.

In France test digs are showing only average yields, while in other countries such as Belgium they are also seeing this trend of lower tuber numbers.

Ex-Farm Potato Prices reported to IFA