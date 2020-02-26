26 Feb 2020 POTATO MARKET UPDATE 26th FEBRUARY Potato

Prices

Poor weather conditions prevail once again this week, halting early planting across the country. It is unlikely that plantings will continue for two weeks as ground conditions are very poor. It is encouraging that growers are supplying the peeling market at this time.

In the U.K. Storm Dennis has put a stop to any movement on the land, be that of lifting or ground prep for early planting. It will not be an early year by any means, this will improve the outlook of potatoes in store here.

In France and Belgium higher than expected stocks issued this week and a lack of activity on the physical markets has disturbed trade. Stocks in Belgium are the second highest on record but this has to be taken in context with the rapid expansion of their processing industry. In Holland, there has been pressure on the market from growers pushing to clear lifted samples before they deteriorate.

Ex-Farm Potato Prices reported to IFA