02 Sep 2020 POTATO MARKET UPDATE 2nd SEPTEMBER Potato

, Prices

The potato market remains stable this week as schools return. With no let-up in wet weather the lifting of crops continues to be affected, limiting the supply of new season maincrop onto the market. Old season stocks are diminishing with strong demand for good quality stock. The Queen market remains buoyant as lifting finishes in parts of the country.

In the U.K. harvesting conditions are mixed, many growers have been stopped with heavy rain, with some areas still remaining a touch dry. The cooler weather has also affected coastal trade slightly, which is where the bulk of demand is coming from. The second provisional planted area estimate for the total Britain potato area for 2020/21 is 119Kha

Heavy thunderstorms have been widespread over mainland Europe this week, although a minority of areas remain relatively dry. Test digs continue to confirm yields as 'average' but with a high content of 50mm + and often with high Dry Matter.

Ex-Farm Potato Prices reported to IFA