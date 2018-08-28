POWER to support Stantec on Nepal transmission effort

Hailey, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POWER Engineers Incorporated (POWER), working as a subcontractor to Stantec Consulting International LLC, has been selected to provide project preparation and design services for a high-voltage transmission project in Nepal.



The Stantec team, including POWER and Environmental Resources Management (ERM), was awarded the contract following a rigorous, competitive selection process. They offered the client, OMCN/MCA-Nepal, a strong, multi-disciplinary team of international and local experts with extensive experience designing, permitting, and overseeing construction of high voltage transmission lines. This collective expertise will help Nepal address a critical need for improvement in its domestic power source. Inadequate electricity supply is a primary constraint to the country’s economic growth.



“POWER is excited to work with our friends from OMCN/MCA-Nepal, Stantec and ERM on this important MCC-funded opportunity that will ultimately benefit millions of people in Nepal,” International Business Unit Director Doug Baker said. “We look forward to applying our experience in challenging environments and working collaboratively with our local and international partners. POWER has extensive experience creating innovative solutions for fun, challenging and safe projects, and we look forward to putting that experience to work in Nepal.”



POWER will complete the technical studies and preliminary engineering for 300 km of 400 kV transmission lines and three 400 kV substations. This work will include developing designs and technical specifications needed to launch tender documents for design-build construction packages. POWER has designed thousands of kilometers of transmission lines and substations, including successfully delivering projects in extreme conditions such as remote and rugged terrain at high elevations.



This project is the primary component of a five-year, $500 million USD grant to the Government of Nepal by the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC). The Government of Nepal has contributed an additional $130 million USD to support the grant activities. Created by the U.S. Congress in January 2004, the MCC provides large-scale grants to countries that are committed to good governance, economic freedom and investment in their citizens.



About POWER Engineers:



POWER Engineers is a global consulting engineering firm specializing in the delivery of integrated solutions for energy, food and beverage, facilities, environmental and federal markets. POWER Engineers offers complete multidiscipline engineering, architectural, and program management services. Founded in 1976, it is an employee-owned company with more than 2,500 employees and 45 offices throughout the United States and abroad.



POWER is recognized in the energy industry for innovative designs in generation, transmission and distribution and renewables. From owner’s engineering support to transactional support, including independent engineering due diligence, POWER provides creative solutions that add value to public and private sector projects. We’ve successfully served utility, IPP, financial, federal, international and government clients.



