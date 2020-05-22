Log in
PP Public Packages Bhd : OTHERS - APPLICATION FOR EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD 33RD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY

05/22/2020 | 05:22am EDT

PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD

Company No. 198701003743 (162413-K)

("PPHB" or "the Company")

Subject

:

OTHERS

Description :

APPLICATION FOR EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD 33RD

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY

Contents

: The Board of Directors (Board) of Public Packages Holdings Berhad (the

Company) wishes to announce that the Company has submitted an

application to the Companies Commission of Malaysia for an extension of time to hold the 33rd Annual General Meeting ("AGM") pursuant to Section 340(4) of the Companies Act 2016.

The date of the Companys 33rd AGM will be announced in due course.

This announcement is dated 22 May 2020.

Disclaimer

PP - Public Packages Holdings Bhd published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 09:21:00 UTC
