PP Public Packages Bhd : OTHERS - APPLICATION FOR EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD 33RD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY

PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD

Company No. 198701003743 (162413-K)

("PPHB" or "the Company") Subject : OTHERS Description : APPLICATION FOR EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD 33RD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY Contents : The Board of Directors (Board) of Public Packages Holdings Berhad (the Company) wishes to announce that the Company has submitted an

application to the Companies Commission of Malaysia for an extension of time to hold the 33rd Annual General Meeting ("AGM") pursuant to Section 340(4) of the Companies Act 2016.

The date of the Companys 33rd AGM will be announced in due course.

This announcement is dated 22 May 2020.