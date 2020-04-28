Log in
PP Public Packages Bhd : OTHERS - EXTENSION OF TIME FOR SUBMISSION OF ANNUAL REPORT 2019

04/28/2020

PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD

Company No. 198701003743 (162413-K)

("PPHB" or "the Company")

Subject

:

OTHERS

Description

: EXTENSION OF TIME FOR SUBMISSION OF ANNUAL REPORT

2019

Contents

:

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and the ensuring enforcement of the

Movement Control Order ("MCO"), Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad

("Bursa Securities") had vide their letter dated 16 April 2020 granted an

extension of time up to 30 June 2020 for listed issuers to issue their annual

reports that include the annual audited financial statements and the

auditors' and directors' report which are due on 30 April 2020.

In view of the extended MCO, the Board of Directors of Public Packages Holdings Berhad ("the Company") wishes to inform that the Company's Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 ("AR 2019") will be issued by 30 June 2020.

This announcement is dated 28 April 2020.

Disclaimer

PP - Public Packages Holdings Bhd published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 01:47:08 UTC
