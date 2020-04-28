PP Public Packages Bhd : OTHERS - EXTENSION OF TIME FOR SUBMISSION OF ANNUAL REPORT 2019

PUBLIC PACKAGES HOLDINGS BERHAD

Company No. 198701003743 (162413-K)

("PPHB" or "the Company") Subject : OTHERS Description : EXTENSION OF TIME FOR SUBMISSION OF ANNUAL REPORT 2019 Contents : Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and the ensuring enforcement of the Movement Control Order ("MCO"), Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities") had vide their letter dated 16 April 2020 granted an extension of time up to 30 June 2020 for listed issuers to issue their annual reports that include the annual audited financial statements and the auditors' and directors' report which are due on 30 April 2020.

In view of the extended MCO, the Board of Directors of Public Packages Holdings Berhad ("the Company") wishes to inform that the Company's Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 ("AR 2019") will be issued by 30 June 2020.

This announcement is dated 28 April 2020.