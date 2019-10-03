PPD Named a CSO50 Award Winner for Excellence in Information Security Risk Management

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD) has been named a CSO50 Award winner for information security initiatives demonstrating outstanding business value and thought leadership. Presented by IDG’s CSO, a media brand providing insight into business risk leadership, the CSO50 Awards recognize 50 organizations for security projects or initiatives exhibiting risk-management and security excellence.

PPD was honored for developing its proprietary configuration management database (CMDB) inventory tracking system to provide a systematic approach to assess risks regarding regulatory compliance, privacy and information security to ensure appropriate controls for achieving optimal risk and impact levels. The enhancement enables PPD to distribute proper security resources for appropriate levels of protection. Information security is a critical component in ensuring the accuracy of clinical trial data submitted to regulatory authorities.

“Operating in a highly regulated industry, PPD must maintain compliance with government regulations and many industry standards,” said Rob Petrie, senior vice president and chief technology officer at PPD. “Additionally, we must maintain information security controls that are aligned with client requirements and industry frameworks, as well as privacy regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation. Maintaining accurate inventory and understanding the level of risk associated with systems used to conduct clinical trials are vital to the confidentiality, integrity and availability of critical data and to protect clients’ investments. Being recognized as a CSO50 Award winner validates our investments in strengthening PPD’s information security program. Our efforts in driving information security innovation and reducing our cybersecurity risks are essential, given the sensitivity and confidentiality of data processed in clinical trials.”

PPD enhanced its custom CMDB to meet specific requirements while providing a higher level of efficiency and improving its security posture. PPD’s solution enabled the company to centralize inventory data and deploy custom logic to assess other risk types, such as regulatory and data privacy.

“The stakes could not be higher for security professionals, with cyberattacks continuing to attract board-level attention and cost organizations dearly in business disruption and reputational damage, among other costs,” said Amy Bennett, executive editor of CSO. “Our annual CSO50 Awards shine a light on security teams that take an innovative approach to enhancing their organization’s security posture and driving business results. This year’s winners represent an elite group of thought leaders in the security field and we are pleased to give them the recognition they deserve.”

The CSO50 Awards are scored according to a uniform set of criteria by a panel of judges that includes security leaders, industry experts and academics. The 2020 awards will be presented at the CSO50 Conference + Awards.

About PPD

PPD is a leading global contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. Our clients and partners include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. With offices in 46 countries and more than 22,000 professionals worldwide, PPD applies innovative technologies, therapeutic expertise and a firm commitment to quality to help clients and partners bend the cost and time curve of drug development and optimize value in delivering life-changing therapies to improve health. For more information, visit www.ppdi.com.

