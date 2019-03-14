PPDAI : Announces Dividend of US$ 0.19 per American Depositary Share for Fiscal Year 2018

PPDAI Group Inc. Announces Dividend of US$ 0.19 per American Depositary Share for Fiscal Year 2018

SHANGHAI, March 14, 2019/PRNewswire / -- PPDAI Group Inc. ('PPDAI,' 'Paipaidai,' or the 'Company') (NYSE: PPDF), a leading online consumer finance marketplace in China, today announced that the Company's board of directors (the 'Board') approved an annual dividend for the fiscal year 2018.

The Board has declared a dividend of US$0.19per American Depositary Share for the fiscal year 2018, which is expected to be paid around April 26, 2019to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 5, 2019. The determination to make dividend distributions and the amount of such distributions will be made at the discretion of the Board and will be based upon the Company's operations and earnings, cash flows, financial condition and other relevant factors.

Mr. Jun Zhang, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of PPDAI, commented, 'We are pleased to announce our first dividend distribution as a listed company. The Board authorization of a dividend reflects our confidence in our business model, our capabilities and long term market potential. With our leadership position in the market, we remain confident in the long term outlook of the Company.'

About PPDAI Group Inc.

PPDAI is a leading online consumer finance marketplace in Chinawith strong brand recognition. Launched in 2007, the Company is the first online consumer finance marketplace in Chinaconnecting borrowers and investors. As a pioneer in China'sonline consumer finance marketplace, the Company benefits from both its early-mover advantages and the invaluable data and experience accumulated throughout multiple complete loan lifecycles. The Company's platform, empowered by its proprietary, cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience, as evidenced by the rapid growth of the Company's user base and loan origination volume. As of December 31, 2018, the Company had over 88.9 million cumulative registered users.

For more information, please visit http://ir.ppdai.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute 'forward-looking' statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as 'will,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'future,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'target,' 'confident' and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to the Company's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to increase volume of loans facilitated through the Company's marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, laws, regulations and governmental policies relating to the online consumer finance industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and the Company's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the NYSE, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and PPDAI does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

PPDAI Group Inc.

Jimmy Tan/ Sally Huo

Tel: +86 (21) 8030 3200-8601

E-mail: ir@ppdai.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Ross Warner

Tel: +86 (10) 5730-6200

E-mail: paipaidai@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: paipaidai@tpg-ir.com

SOURCE PPDAI Group Inc.