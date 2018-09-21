Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PPDAI GROUP INC. Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors in PPDAI Group Inc. in the New York Supreme Court, New York County

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 08:49pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased American Depositary Receipts (“ADR’s”) of PPDAI Group Inc. (“PPDAI” or the “Company”) (NYSE:PPDF).  If you purchased ADR’s of PPDAI Group Inc. directly on or subsequent to the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”) on November 10, 2017, and incurred losses on your investment, please contact Wolf Haldenstein.

All investors who have incurred losses in ADR’s of PPDAI Group Inc. are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information about the firm on our website, www.whafh.com.

PPDAI Group Inc. provides consumer financing services. The Company offers online consumer financing platform and asset class consumer loan services. PPDAI Group serves clients in China.

The filed complaint  concerns whether PPDAI’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with the IPO contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted material information regarding PPDAI’s business practices, the interest rates on loans made through PPDAI’s platform, or the quality of loans made through PPDAI’s platform.

In late November 2017, shortly after the IPO, ADR’s of PPDAI dropped significantly on concerns that the Chinese government was considering increased regulation of the peer-to-peer loan industry in order to curb usurious interest rates and other abuses.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this potential case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

## Follow the firm and learn about newly filed cases on Twitter and Facebook. ##

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: gstone@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

wolf_logo_color_tagline.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:55pAdviser says U.S. close to Mexico-only NAFTA deal, Canada unmoved
RE
02:54pGREAT WEST LIFECO : Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer to speak at CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference
AQ
02:53pDUKE ENERGY : Flood Shuts Down N.C. Power Plant, Sweeps Waste Into River
DJ
02:51pAdviser says U.S. close to Mexico-only NAFTA deal, Canada unmoved
RE
02:51pFUTURE FARM TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Grant of Stock Options
AQ
02:51pThe Flowr Corporation / The Needle Capital Corp. Announce Completed Of Qualifying Transaction
AQ
02:50pRITE AID : Woman who killed 3 at Rite Aid distribution center was a disgruntled employee
AQ
02:50pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Former Southwest Airlines employee sues over alleged 'whites-only' break room
AQ
02:49pCROWN OF LIGHT : Debuts as the First Jewelry Brand at Monaco's 2018 Yacht Show
PR
02:49pPPDAI GROUP INC. Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors in PPDAI Group Inc. in the New York Supreme Court, New York County
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar leans on old playbook to cope with Trump tariffs
2MAZOR ROBOTICS LTD : MAZOR ROBOTICS : Medtronic to acquire Mazor in $1.64 billion deal
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Fourth Quarter 2018 Presentation
4REPSOL : Caixa, Repsol Shares Fall After Caixa's Stake Sale News
5NAFTA deal not yet in sight, Canada stands firm on auto tariffs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.