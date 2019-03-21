Log in
PPK : Acquisition of interest in Boron Nitride Nanotubes completed

03/21/2019 | 11:10pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TO THE MARKET

PPK Group Limited - ASX Code: PPK

Friday 22 March 2019

PPK COMPLETES ACQUISITON OF INTEREST IN BORON NITRIDE NANOTUBE

TECHNOLOGY AND OTHER TECHNOLOGY VENTURES

  • • Following shareholder approval at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting held on 15 March 2019, PPK Group Ltd has now completed the acquisition of AIC Investment Corporation Pty Ltd (AICIC) and a 50% interest in BNNT Technology Ltd. As a result, PPK has issued 8,624,482 shares to the vendor at a volume weighted average share price of $0.7728;

  • • This acquisition secures an opportunity to participate in the bulk scale production and commercialisation of Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) which are light weight and are considered to be stronger than high-strength steel and industrial-grade carbon fibre;

  • • There are many value-adding applications for BNNTs in mining, defence, aeronautical, space, medical and other industries;

  • • This acquisition also provides PPK with equity in other technology ventures which are now in the process of being commercialised;

  • • Completion of this acquisition supplements the Company's existing mining equipment business and offers exciting new prospects which the Board believes will add value for the benefit of all shareholders.

Strategic Acquisition of AIC Investment Corporation Pty Ltd (AICIC)

PPK Group Ltd (PPK) announced on 13 November 2018 that it had entered into a binding Heads of Agreement with Australian Innovation Centre Pty Ltd (AIC) to acquire 100% of AICIC.

PPK is now pleased to advise that it has completed this acquisition.

AICIC owns 50% of BNNT Technology Limited, a joint venture company which holds an exclusive 20 year licence in respect of technology developed by Deakin University to manufacture BNNT on a commercial basis.

PPK GROUP LIMITED

ABN: 65 003 964 181

Level 27, 10 Eagle St, Brisbane QLD 4000

GPO Box 754, Brisbane Qld 4001

Tel: +61 7 3054 4500 Fax: +61 7 3054 4599

BNNTs are a new advanced nanomaterial that have superior mechanical properties, excellent thermal conductivity, optical and infrared transparency, thermal and chemical stability, neutron shielding capability, electrical insulation properties and extreme flexibility. BNNT Technology Limited is currently establishing its first full scale production plant at Deakin University's ManuFutures, a purpose-built advanced manufacturing innovation hub in their Geelong Waurn Ponds Campus. BNNT Technology Limited was recently awarded a Federal Government Manufacturing Grant of $1,400,000 for the new BNNT plant.

Robin Levison, Executive Chairman, commented "PPK sees this investment as an opportunity to secure a leading position in the development of a broad range of advanced lightweight high strength products in the mining industry as well as other industries. When used in the manufacture of new composite materials, potential applications include the next-generation of fighter jets, spacecraft, bullet-proof vests, transparent armour, heat sink for electronics, lighter-weight vehicles, safer lithium-ion batteries and sporting goods".

For further information contact:

Robin Levison

Executive Chairman of PPK Group Limited on 07 3054 4500.

Disclaimer

PPK Group Limited published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 03:09:03 UTC
