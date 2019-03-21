PPK : Appendix 3B - Allotment of 1.0m shares approved at EGM

Appendix 3B
Name of entity
PPK Group Limited
ABN 65 003 964 181
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
-
2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
1,000,000
4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
• the date from which they do
• the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
• the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
5 Issue price or consideration
6 Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
As approved by shareholders at Extraordinary General Meeting held on 15 March 2019
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h
in relation to the +securities the
subject of this Appendix 3B, and
comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Yes
27 November 2018
6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
Nil
6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
Nil
-
6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
10,100,000 approved at EGM held 15 March 2019
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
Nil
-
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3?
N/A
6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
N/A
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A
remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1: 10,814,474 remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1A: 6,199,650
7 +Issue dates
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
21 March 2019
Number
+Class
72,096,498
Ordinary Shares
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
