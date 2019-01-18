PPK : Change in Substantial Holding - Ignition Capital Pty Ltd

Log in
01/18/2019 | 01:49am EST

15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

PPK GROUP LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

003 964 181

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

Ignition Capital Pty Ltd (Ignition Capital) (and the other persons listed in paragraph 6).

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

101 417 896

There was a change in the interests of the

19/07/17 to

substantial holder on

30/11/18

The previous notice was given to the company

on

28/04/14

The previous notice was dated

28/04/14

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Fully paid ordinary shares (FPO Shares)

11,766,667

15.35%

4,396,667

6.19%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in relation to change (7)

Class and number of securities affected (all FPO Shares)

Person's votes affected

19/07/17

Ignition Capital No 2 Pty Ltd and Robin Levison

Transfer of shares between accounts from Ignition Capital Pty Ltd to Ignition Capital No 2 Pty Ltd

$103,333.40

516,667

516,667

19/07/1707

Ignition Capital Pty Ltd and Robin Levision

Transfer of shares between accounts from Ignition Capital Pty Ltd to Ignition Capital No 2 Pty Ltd

-$103,333.40

-516,667

-516,667

21/09/17

Ignition Capital Pty Ltd and Robin Levision

On-market purchase

$2,905.02

16,139

16,139

23/10/17

Ignition Capital Pty Ltd and Robin Levision

On-market purchase

$6,264.29

33,861

33,861

27/11/17

Ignition Capital Pty Ltd and Robin Levision

Allotment of 1,680,000 shares approved by shareholders at Annual General Meeting 20/11/17

$420,000

1,680,000

1,680,000

27/11/17

Ignition Capital Pty Ltd and Robin Levision

Off-market disposal of 1,680,000 shares.

-$420,000

-1,680,000

-1,680,000

27/11/17

Ignition Capital Pty Ltd and Robin Levision

Buy-back of shares by PPK Group Limited with the approval of shareholders at Annual General Meeting 20/11/17

-$1,261,500

-7,500,000

-7,500,000

31/05/18 & 05/06/18

Ignition Capital Pty Ltd and Robin Levision

On-market purchase

$13,000

50,000

50,000

29/08/18

Ignition Capital No 2 Pty Ltd and Robin Levison

On-market purchase

$3,500

10,000

10,000

30/08/18

Ignition Capital No 2 Pty Ltd and Robin Levison

On-market purchase

$3,400

10,000

10,000

06/09/18

Ignition Capital No 2 Pty Ltd and Robin Levison

On-market purchase

$3,300

10,000

10,000

30/11/18

Ignition Capital No 2 Pty Ltd and Robin Levison

Off-market Transfer

-$5,000

-10,000

-10,000

30/11/18

Robin Levison

Off-market Transfer

$5,000

10,000

10,000

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and number of securities

(all FPO Shares)

Person's votes

Ignition Capital No.2 Pty Ltd

Ignition Capital No.2 Pty Ltd

power to exercise the voting rights attached to, and the disposal of, the shares as registered holder.

1,286,667

1,286,667

Ignition Capital Pty Ltd

Ignition Capital Pty Ltd

power to exercise the voting rights attached to, and the disposal of, the shares as registered holder.

3,100,000

3,100,000

Robin Levison

Ignition Capital Pty Ltd

Ignition Capital No.2 Pty Ltd

deemed relevant interest arising from control of the respective registered holders of the shares referred to above.

11,766,667

11,766,667

Robin Levison

Robin Levison

power to exercise the voting rights attached to, and the disposal of, the shares as registered holder.

10,000

10,000

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Ignition Capital Pty Ltd ACN 101 417 896

Unit 5225 197 King Arthur Terrace, Tennyson ALD 4105

Ignition Capital No.2 Pty Ltd ACN 154 886 530

Unit 5225 197 King Arthur Terrace, Tennyson ALD 4105

Robin Levison

Unit 5225 197 King Arthur Terrace, Tennyson ALD 4105

Signature

print name sign here

DIRECTIONS

  • (1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.

  • (2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

  • (5) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

  • (6) Include details of:

    • (a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

    • (b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

    See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (7) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

  • (8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identify of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".

  • (9) Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Disclaimer

PPK Group Limited published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 06:48:09 UTC
