PPK : Change in Substantial Holding - Ignition Capital Pty Ltd

15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme PPK GROUP LIMITED ACN/ARSN 003 964 181 1. Details of substantial holder(1) Name Ignition Capital Pty Ltd (Ignition Capital) (and the other persons listed in paragraph 6). ACN/ARSN (if applicable) 101 417 896

There was a change in the interests of the 19/07/17 to substantial holder on 30/11/18 The previous notice was given to the company on 28/04/14 The previous notice was dated 28/04/14 2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Fully paid ordinary shares (FPO Shares) 11,766,667 15.35% 4,396,667 6.19%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (6) Consideration given in relation to change (7) Class and number of securities affected (all FPO Shares) Person's votes affected 19/07/17 Ignition Capital No 2 Pty Ltd and Robin Levison Transfer of shares between accounts from Ignition Capital Pty Ltd to Ignition Capital No 2 Pty Ltd $103,333.40 516,667 516,667 19/07/1707 Ignition Capital Pty Ltd and Robin Levision Transfer of shares between accounts from Ignition Capital Pty Ltd to Ignition Capital No 2 Pty Ltd -$103,333.40 -516,667 -516,667 21/09/17 Ignition Capital Pty Ltd and Robin Levision On-market purchase $2,905.02 16,139 16,139 23/10/17 Ignition Capital Pty Ltd and Robin Levision On-market purchase $6,264.29 33,861 33,861 27/11/17 Ignition Capital Pty Ltd and Robin Levision Allotment of 1,680,000 shares approved by shareholders at Annual General Meeting 20/11/17 $420,000 1,680,000 1,680,000 27/11/17 Ignition Capital Pty Ltd and Robin Levision Off-market disposal of 1,680,000 shares. -$420,000 -1,680,000 -1,680,000 27/11/17 Ignition Capital Pty Ltd and Robin Levision Buy-back of shares by PPK Group Limited with the approval of shareholders at Annual General Meeting 20/11/17 -$1,261,500 -7,500,000 -7,500,000 31/05/18 & 05/06/18 Ignition Capital Pty Ltd and Robin Levision On-market purchase $13,000 50,000 50,000 29/08/18 Ignition Capital No 2 Pty Ltd and Robin Levison On-market purchase $3,500 10,000 10,000 30/08/18 Ignition Capital No 2 Pty Ltd and Robin Levison On-market purchase $3,400 10,000 10,000 06/09/18 Ignition Capital No 2 Pty Ltd and Robin Levison On-market purchase $3,300 10,000 10,000 30/11/18 Ignition Capital No 2 Pty Ltd and Robin Levison Off-market Transfer -$5,000 -10,000 -10,000 30/11/18 Robin Levison Off-market Transfer $5,000 10,000 10,000

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Nature of relevant interest (6) Class and number of securities (all FPO Shares) Person's votes Ignition Capital No.2 Pty Ltd Ignition Capital No.2 Pty Ltd power to exercise the voting rights attached to, and the disposal of, the shares as registered holder. 1,286,667 1,286,667 Ignition Capital Pty Ltd Ignition Capital Pty Ltd power to exercise the voting rights attached to, and the disposal of, the shares as registered holder. 3,100,000 3,100,000 Robin Levison Ignition Capital Pty Ltd Ignition Capital No.2 Pty Ltd deemed relevant interest arising from control of the respective registered holders of the shares referred to above. 11,766,667 11,766,667 Robin Levison Robin Levison power to exercise the voting rights attached to, and the disposal of, the shares as registered holder. 10,000 10,000

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Ignition Capital Pty Ltd ACN 101 417 896 Unit 5225 197 King Arthur Terrace, Tennyson ALD 4105 Ignition Capital No.2 Pty Ltd ACN 154 886 530 Unit 5225 197 King Arthur Terrace, Tennyson ALD 4105 Robin Levison Unit 5225 197 King Arthur Terrace, Tennyson ALD 4105

Signature

