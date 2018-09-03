Log in
PPK : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Robin Levison

0
09/03/2018 | 07:07am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity PPK GROUP LIMITED

ABN

65 003 964 181

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

ROBIN LEVISON

Date of last notice

7 June 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Ignition Capital Pty Ltd

Ignition Capital No 2 Pty Ltd

Both Ignition Capital Pty Ltd and Ignition Capital No 2 Pty Ltd are companies in which Mr Levison is a director and member and over which he exercises relevant control.

Date of change

29 and 30 August 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

Ignition Capital No 2 Pty Ltd

1,266,667 Shares

Ignition Capital Pty Ltd

3,100,000 Shares

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

20,000

Number disposed

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

10,000 @ 35 cents on 29 August 2018 10,000 @ 34 cents on 30 August 2018

No. of securities held after to change

Ignition Capital No 2 Pty Ltd

1,286,667 Shares

Ignition Capital Pty Ltd

3,100,000 Shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-market purchase

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

-

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

-

Date of change

-

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

-

Interest acquired

-

Interest disposed

-

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

-

Interest after change

-

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

-

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

-

This notice is dated 3 September 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

PPK Group Limited published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 05:06:03 UTC
