Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PPK : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Robin Levison

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 04:12am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity PPK GROUP LIMITED

ABN

65 003 964 181

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

ROBIN LEVISON

Date of last notice

3 September 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Ignition Capital Pty Ltd

Ignition Capital No 2 Pty Ltd

Both Ignition Capital Pty Ltd and Ignition Capital No 2 Pty Ltd are companies in which Mr Levison is a director and member and over which he exercises relevant control.

Date of change

6 September 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

Ignition Capital No 2 Pty Ltd

1,286,667 Shares

Ignition Capital Pty Ltd

3,100,000 Shares

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

10,000

Number disposed

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

33.0 cents

No. of securities held after to change

Ignition Capital No 2 Pty Ltd

1,296,667 Shares

Ignition Capital Pty Ltd

3,100,000 Shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-market purchase

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

-

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

-

Date of change

-

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

-

Interest acquired

-

Interest disposed

-

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

-

Interest after change

-

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

-

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

-

This notice is dated 7 September 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

PPK Group Limited published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 02:11:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:57aINFOSYS : and Temasek Announce Joint Venture in Singapore
PU
05:52aVF : Colorado Springs area aims to share state's toehold atop outdoor recreation world
AQ
05:45aChina's Meituan Dianping to focus on domestic market after $4.4 billion Hong Kong IPO
RE
05:29aBULK MATERIAL HANDLING PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES MARKET 2024 : Deployment Type, Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Analysis and Focusing on Top Key Players Including ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany), Metso Corporation (Finland), FLSmidth & Co. (D: XploreMR delivers incisive insights into emerging regions in its latest report titled, “Bulk Material Handling Products and Technologies Market (Type - Powder Materials (Material Feeding Systems, Weighing Systems, Conveying Systems, and Screening Systems), I
AQ
05:27aMAGNUM MINING AND EXPLORATION : New Telephone and Fax Numbers and Postal Address
PU
05:27aSTARBUCKS : A thunderous crescendo to open the Milan Roastery
PU
05:27aDublin Google Ranking Expert SEO Optimization Marketing Services Launched
AC
05:22aGALLANT VENTURE : Query Regarding Trading Activity
PU
05:19aInterstate Plastics Engages New Customers with the PlasticStar.io Platform
AC
05:18aINDUSTRIAL GLOVES MARKET 2025 : Deployment Type, Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Analysis and Focusing on Top Key Players Including Top Glove Corporation Bhd., Hartalega Sdn Bhd, Kossan Rubber Industries Sdn BhdSupermax Corporation Bhd: XploreMR delivers incisive insights into emerging regions in its latest report titled, “Industrial Gloves Market (Product - Disposable Gloves and Re-Usable Gloves; Material - Rubber/Latex, Nitrile, Vinyl, Neoprene, and Polyethylene; Application - Pharmaceutic
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC CORP : NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC : Ford recalls two million trucks over seat belt fire..
3BROADCOM INC : Broadcom sees fourth quarter boost from data center demand, iPhone launch
4NEVRO CORP : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nevro Corporation Investors
5GROUPE BMTC INC : BMTC GROUP INC. : announces financial results for its quarter ended July 31st, 2018
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.