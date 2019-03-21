PPK : Cleansing Statement - Acquisition of AICIC - BNNT Technology

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TO THE MARKET
PPK Group Limited - ASX Code: PPK
Friday 22 March 2019
CLEANSING NOTICE - ALLOTMENT OF SHARES FOR ACQUISITION OF AICIC
PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK) (Company) has today completed the issue of 8,624,482 fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) at an issue price of $0.7728 in respect of the acquisition of AIC Investment Corporation Pty Ltd (AICIC) as approved by shareholders at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting held on 15 March 2019.
In accordance with section 708A(6) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), the Company gives notice that:
-
(a) the New Shares were issued without disclosure to the investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;
-
(b) this notice is being given by the Company under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act;
-
(c) as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:
-
(d) as at the date of this notice, there is no information that is "excluded information" (as defined in sections 708A(7) and (8) of the Corporations Act) which is required to be disclosed by the Company.
For further information contact:
Robin Levison
Executive Chairman of PPK Group Limited on 07 3054 4500.
PPK GROUP LIMITED
ABN: 65 003 964 181
Level 27, 10 Eagle St, Brisbane QLD 4000
GPO Box 754, Brisbane Qld 4001
Tel: +61 7 3054 4500 Fax: +61 7 3054 4599
Disclaimer
PPK Group Limited published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 03:09:03 UTC