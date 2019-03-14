PPK : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TO THE MARKET
PPK Group Limited - ASX Code: PPK
Friday 15 March 2019
Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today are summarised as follows:
|
#
|
RESOLUTION
|
PASSED/ FAILED
|
VOTE SoH*/ POLL
|
PROXIES FOR
|
PROXIES AGAINST
|
PROXIES DISCRETION
|
PROXIES ABSTAIN
|
1
|
Ratification of Placement of Shares
|
Passed
|
SoH
|
37,714,036
|
549,028
|
1,160,453
|
14,597
|
2
|
Approve Proposed Issue of Shares
|
Passed
|
SoH
|
42,598,131
|
573,528
|
1,160,453
|
16,580
|
3
|
Acquisition of AIC Investment Corporation (AICIC)
|
Passed
|
SoH
|
43,024,939
|
159,753
|
1,163,000
|
1,000
|
4
|
Issue of Shares as Consideration for Acquisition of AICIC
|
Passed
|
SoH
|
43,029,889
|
152,253
|
1,160,453
|
6,097
* SoH: Show of Hands
The Company is delighted to report that, together with shareholders present at the meeting, the number of votes represented at this shareholder meeting is the highest on record for the Company.
For further information contact:
Robin Levison
Executive Chairman Tel: (07) 3054 4500
PPK GROUP LIMITED
ABN: 65 003 964 181
Level 27, 10 Eagle St, Brisbane QLD 4000
GPO Box 754, Brisbane Qld 4001
Tel: +61 7 3054 4500 Fax: +61 7 3054 4599
Disclaimer
PPK Group Limited published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 01:48:07 UTC