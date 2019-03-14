PPK : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Friday 15 March 2019

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today are summarised as follows:

# RESOLUTION PASSED/ FAILED VOTE SoH*/ POLL PROXIES FOR PROXIES AGAINST PROXIES DISCRETION PROXIES ABSTAIN 1 Ratification of Placement of Shares Passed SoH 37,714,036 549,028 1,160,453 14,597 2 Approve Proposed Issue of Shares Passed SoH 42,598,131 573,528 1,160,453 16,580 3 Acquisition of AIC Investment Corporation (AICIC) Passed SoH 43,024,939 159,753 1,163,000 1,000 4 Issue of Shares as Consideration for Acquisition of AICIC Passed SoH 43,029,889 152,253 1,160,453 6,097

* SoH: Show of Hands

The Company is delighted to report that, together with shareholders present at the meeting, the number of votes represented at this shareholder meeting is the highest on record for the Company.

For further information contact:

Robin Levison

Executive Chairman Tel: (07) 3054 4500

