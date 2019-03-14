Log in
PPK : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

03/14/2019 | 09:49pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TO THE MARKET

PPK Group Limited - ASX Code: PPK

Friday 15 March 2019

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today are summarised as follows:

#

RESOLUTION

PASSED/ FAILED

VOTE SoH*/ POLL

PROXIES FOR

PROXIES AGAINST

PROXIES DISCRETION

PROXIES ABSTAIN

1

Ratification of Placement of Shares

Passed

SoH

37,714,036

549,028

1,160,453

14,597

2

Approve Proposed Issue of Shares

Passed

SoH

42,598,131

573,528

1,160,453

16,580

3

Acquisition of AIC Investment Corporation (AICIC)

Passed

SoH

43,024,939

159,753

1,163,000

1,000

4

Issue of Shares as Consideration for Acquisition of AICIC

Passed

SoH

43,029,889

152,253

1,160,453

6,097

* SoH: Show of Hands

The Company is delighted to report that, together with shareholders present at the meeting, the number of votes represented at this shareholder meeting is the highest on record for the Company.

For further information contact:

Robin Levison

Executive Chairman Tel: (07) 3054 4500

PPK GROUP LIMITED

ABN: 65 003 964 181

Level 27, 10 Eagle St, Brisbane QLD 4000

GPO Box 754, Brisbane Qld 4001

Tel: +61 7 3054 4500 Fax: +61 7 3054 4599

Disclaimer

PPK Group Limited published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 01:48:07 UTC
