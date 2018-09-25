PPLA Participations : Date 09/24/2018 Material Fact - Discontinuation of the BDR Program

THIS MATERIAL FACT IS NOT PART OF ANY SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY SECURITIES ISSUED BY PPLA PARTICIPATIONS LTD. AND/OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATED ENTITIES IN THE UNITED STATES OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION.

PPLA PARTICIPATIONS, LTD.

Corporate Taxpayer ID No. 15.073.274/0001-88

Clarendon House, 2 Church Street

Hamilton, HM11, Bermuda

MATERIAL FACT

PPLA PARTICIPATIONS, LTD. ("PPLA" or the "Company"), as a foreign issuer of Class "A" securities and sponsor of the Level III program of the shares deposit certificates - BDRs ("BDRs Program"), through "PPLA11" Units ("Units") representing (a) 1 certificate of shares deposit- BDRs Level III Class A (representing 1 Class A share issued by PPLA ("Class A Share")) ("Class A BDRs"), and (b) 2 certificates of shares deposit - BDRs Level III Class B (each representing 1

Class B share issued by PPLA ("Class B Share", jointly with the Class A Share herein referred to as the "Shares") ("Class B BDRs" and Class A BDRs with Class B BDRs herein referred to as the "BDRs"), in accordance with the provisions of CVM Instruction 358/02, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders, the BDRs holders and the market in general, that, on this date, the Company submitted to B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") a procedure for the voluntary discontinuation of the BDRs Program of the Company, along with the resulting termination of its listing and negotiation of the Units with B3, as well as the termination of its registration as a category "A" foreign issuer, held with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM" and "Termination of Registration", respectively)

("Procedure for Discontinuation"), pursuant to the Issuer Manual, issued by B3 (the "Manual") and the CVM Instruction 332, of April 4, 2009.

The Procedure for Discontinuation, including its terms and conditions, is subject to (i) the approval that shall be issued by B3, (ii) the ratification by CVM, and (iii) the applicable corporate approvals ("Approvals").

The Procedure for Discontinuation submitted to B3 contemplates a public offer for the acquisition of Units and BDRs for voluntary discontinuation of the BDRs Program to be performed by BTG Pactual Holding S.A., a company with headquarters in Brazil, holder of Units issued by the Company and with the same final common controlling shareholders as the Company, having also as reference the valuation report, as of 30 June 2018, issued by Planconsult Planejamento e Consultoria Ltda., limited liability company (sociedade limitada), registered with the CNPJ / MF under No. 51.163.798/0001-23, with headquarters at Av. das Nações Unidas, nº 13.797, Bloco II, 17th floor , CEP 04794-000, City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo (the "Valuation Report" and the

"Offer", respectively). The Valuation Report is available for analysis on the Investor Relations website of the Company. The document that shall formalize the Offer will be provided in due course on the Investor Relations website of the Company

The Valuation Report established the Unit price of R$1.19 (one real and nineteen Brazilian cents)

(the "Price per Unit"). The price for each Class A BDR and Class B BDR shall correspond to a fraction of 1/3 (one third) of the Price per Unit.

The contemplated Procedure for Discontinuation arises from the following context that currently involves the Company:

(i) according to the Manual, a foreign issuer may submit to the approval of B3 different procedures and conditions for the discontinuation of the BDRs Program, under exceptional and justified situations;

(ii) B3 also has the authority to determine such different procedures and conditions for the discontinuation of the BDRs Program;

(iii) the Units and BDRs issued by the Company have liquidity solely and exclusively at B3, in such manner that no other securities of the Company hold any form of liquidity or alternative for the effective and recurrent trading in any other market, including on Euronext in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, a regulated market operated by Euronext Amsterdam N.V. ("Euronext"), where the Shares are directly listed;

(iv) the Units have always had, since the start of its separate negotiation at B3, low liquidity with a low daily trading volume;

(v) the reduction of the Company's operating costs, since the listing as a foreign issuer, with its Units traded at B3, requires a specific structure to comply with the regulatory obligations that would no longer be justifiable under its current strategies and under its economic and financial situation;

(vi) as a result of the above, in the event of a potential application of the mechanisms provided in item 6.6.7, sub-item (iii), items "a" and "b" of the Manual (Transfer Period and Sales Facility, as defined on the Manual), the current holders of Units and BDRs of the Company would not have an alternative to the effective and free trading of the securities issued by the Company on Euronext; and

(vii) according to the specific characteristics of the Company, the procedures required for the discontinuation of the BDRs Program do not have specific provisions according to the applicable regulation and preclude the application of the mechanisms set forth in item 6.6.7, sub-item (iii), items "a" and "b" of the Manual, being necessary the application of the different procedures and conditions pursuant to item 6.6.7, §3 of the Manual.

The Company also informs that it has entered into negotiations with Euronext in order to initiate the termination of the listing of the Units and of the underlying Shares currently listed in the market regulated and operated by Euronext (the "Euronext Procedure"). The Euronext Procedure has as assumption the approval and completion of the Procedure for Discontinuation in Brazil.

The Procedure for Discontinuation shall comply with the applicable regulation, including, but not limited to the provisions of article 48, sole paragraph, of CVM Instruction 480/09 and article 7 of CVM Instruction 332/00, being certain that its individualized procedures and conditions shall still be subject to the Approvals.

Information concerning the specific terms, conditions and procedures that shall be adopted by the holders of Units, Class A BDRs and Class B BDRs will be timely disclosed by the Company upon the Approvals for the Procedure for Discontinuation.

If approved and effectively settled the procedure described above, the Company will not be able to estimate the adhesion of the holders of securities for the Procedure for Discontinuation and, consequently, the Company will not able to guarantee that such operation shall be executed out in accordance with the terms and conditions presented above, in different terms, or in in any other manner.

Despite potential contacts with the Investor Relations Department of the Company, the holders of the securities of the Company, as well as investors having positions as lenders or positions in loans of Units and/or forward transactions involving Units, shall consult their own custodians and/or advisors, including the correspondent legal, accounting and tax consequences of the Procedure for Discontinuation and the Termination of Registration for each holder.

The Company will keep the market, its Unit holders and shareholders duly informed regarding the Procedure for Discontinuation.

LEGAL NOTICE. This Material Fact contains forward-looking statements that are identified by terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "continue," "should," "could," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "will" and similar expressions and aremainly based on the Company's current expectations and estimates of future events and trends (including the Procedure for Discontinuation). These forward-looking statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties, which may change from time to time. It is impossible for the Company to predict how forward-looking statements may be affected by such risks and uncertainties, and the Company does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this announcement, except as may be required by law.

São Paulo, 24 September 2018.

PPLA PARTICIPATIONS, LTD.

GUSTAVO DOS SANTOS VAZ

Investor Relations Officer