PPM America Announces Ninth CLO Closing

PPM America, Inc. (PPM) today announced the closing of PPM CLO 3, Ltd.
(CLO 3), a $400 million CLO with a 3-year reinvestment period. CLO 3 is
managed by a PPM subsidiary, PPM Loan Management Company, LLC (PPMLM), a
registered investment adviser created in 2017 to comply with risk
retention regulations.
CLO 3 is managed by the firm’s seasoned bank loan team, which averages
over 24 years of bank loan investment experience and manages $2.86
billion in bank loan assets as of April 30, 2019. The team is supported
by the firm’s robust and long-tenured 26-person credit research team.
CLO 3 is the ninth CLO in the firm’s history, which has been an active
investor in bank loans since 1995.
“CLO 3 represents PPM’s third successful transaction closed in the past
year. We have continuously received positive feedback regarding our
platform from investors and prospective investors, and we expect this
momentum to continue for future transactions,” said James Damron, senior
managing director and head of relationship management on the business
development team at PPM.
About PPM America
Our mission is to be indispensable to our clients.
Founded in 1990, PPM America is a global institutional asset manager
with $122.14 billion in assets as of April 30, 2019. We offer investment
solutions in public fixed income, public equity, private equity, and
private debt. Our investment approach is guided by team-based values and
our firm size allows us to remain nimble and investment-led. For more
information about PPM, please visit PPM America’s website at: www.ppmamerica.com.
PPM is an indirect subsidiary of Prudential plc (“UK Parent”), a company
incorporated in England and Wales. The UK Parent and its affiliated
companies constitute one of the world's leading financial services
groups providing insurance and financial services through its
subsidiaries and affiliates throughout the world. It has been in
existence for more than 170 years and has $837.1 billion in assets under
management (as of December 31, 2018). The UK Parent is not affiliated in
any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc., a company whose principal
place of business is in the United States of America.
