Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PPRA launches RoadResource.org, industry-leading site for pavement preservation, recycling, and network management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

GLEN ELLYN, Ill., Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American infrastructure suffers from deteriorating roads, rising cost of materials, stagnant budgets and an ever-present, ever-growing demand to get “more for less.” While the demand for cost-effective network management solutions rises, many roadway managers still struggle to find the tools and nuanced expertise needed to successfully apply budgets toward the “right treatment, on the right road, at the right time.”

RoadResource.org: A comprehensive tool to improve road network management
The new website incorporates tools, calculators, technical information, and advice help roadway managers make the most of their maintenance budgets.


The Pavement Preservation and Recycling Alliance (PPRA), comprised of leaders at industry associations AEMA (Asphalt Emulsion Manufacturers Association), ISSA (International Slurry Surfacing Association), and ARRA (Asphalt Recycling & Reclaiming Association), aims to bridge the gap between interest and successful use of progressive treatments within the asphalt industry. The group has just launched RoadResource.org, a digital hub offering more than 500 pages of accurate information about pavement preservation, recycling, and optimized network management.

“This new resource puts technical information alongside useful tools and research to make learning easier for agencies,” said AEMA president Mark Ishee.  "We've eliminated many of the hurdles that road managers have had to deal with in the past."

RoadResource.org compiles relevant information with a standardized technical menu on 18 pavement preservation, recycling, and emulsion treatments, alongside useful network comparison calculators. The site allows users to learn and explore freely; applying concepts and strategies to their own pavements and networks and giving users a chance to see first-hand how progressive network approaches can impact taxpayers, pavement conditions, and the bottom line. 

RoadResource.org was founded on intensive research process, including:

  • Input from more than 45 industry leaders
  • Interviews and beta-testing with agency-level users, pavement managers, contractors, Departments of Transportation, pavement engineers, and academics
  • International cost survey
  • Page-by-page technical review from multiple association committees

The website draws upon years of experience to provide best practices, set appropriate expectations, and provide recommendations to agencies’ frequently asked questions such as, “which treatment is best for my road?” In addition to compiling technical information, the site also organizes relevant research summaries and success stories from different regions across North America to better translate research into practice and success.

“We wanted to give users the benefit of sitting down with experts in the industry. It’s as if we’re driving the roads with you, pointing out what we see and what we know to be helpful. The website goes beyond technical info and linking to specs -- it actually makes it easy to explore possible pavement solutions,” said Scott Bergkamp, ISSA representative and a primary contributor to the site.

PPRA leadership plans to rollout additional communication initiatives, including newsletters to agencies, educational webinars, and informative printed and digital materials to serve as an educational and functional hub for roadway managers across North America. To learn more about the new website, visit and explore RoadResource.org.

About PPRA:
The Pavement Preservation and Recycling Alliance (PPRA) is a collaboration of Asphalt Emulsion Manufacturers Association (AEMA), the International Slurry Surfacing Association (ISSA) and the Asphalt Recycling & Reclamation Association (ARRA). The alliance provides a collective space to bring industry and agency together for the advancement of sustainable, eco-efficient, and innovative pavement applications.

PPRA seeks to help agencies at the state, county, and local level to make the right choices for their road networks and be the best possible stewards of their roads and of taxpayer dollars.

Contact Information:
Vario Consulting Inc.
Grace Stansbery
grace@varioconsulting.com
314-477-0501

Alternate Contact:
Kristi Olson
AEMA, ARRA, ISSA
kristio@cmservices.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e25fab01-b624-4577-a095-a85fcd8d4e2c

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:48pPatent Application Titled "Pressure-Sensing Guide Wire With Sliding Pressure Sensor" Published Online (USPTO 20180214081)
AQ
03:48pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Patent Issued for Displaying Virtual Target Window On Mobile Device Based On Directional Gesture (USPTO 10,042,550)
AQ
03:48pHITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : Patent Issued for Method For Stirring A Mixed Liquid In An Automatic Analyzer Including First And Second Stirring Mechanisms (USPTO 10,041,964)
AQ
03:47pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : GPEL launches Strongest tempered glass screen protector for Galaxy Note 9 – includes special Privacy version
AQ
03:46pBIOTOSCANA INVESTMENTS : 1H18 Fact Sheet Click here
PU
03:46p24th Annual Fall Life Settlement Conference to Explore Industry’s “World of Opportunities” from October 21st-23rd in Orlando
BU
03:45pROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Adair County man convicted of fraud
AQ
03:45pHYUNDAI MOTOR : Patent Issued for Acceleration Sensor And Manufacturing Method (USPTO 10,041,969)
AQ
03:44pNOVARTIS : Patent Issued for Yeast Display Systems (USPTO 10,041,064)
AQ
03:44pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Device And Method Of Recognizing Iris", for Approval (USPTO 20180218213)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : Roundup Ingredient Glyphosate Found in Breakfast Foods Aimed at Children -The Guardian
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
3WAL-MART STORES : Walmart posts biggest U.S. sales rise in a decade, shares soar
4ATLANTIA : THE LATEST: Company responsible for bridge pledges action
5H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : Interim financial report H1 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.