PPRA launches RoadResource.org, industry-leading site for pavement preservation, recycling, and network management

GLEN ELLYN, Ill., Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American infrastructure suffers from deteriorating roads, rising cost of materials, stagnant budgets and an ever-present, ever-growing demand to get “more for less.” While the demand for cost-effective network management solutions rises, many roadway managers still struggle to find the tools and nuanced expertise needed to successfully apply budgets toward the “right treatment, on the right road, at the right time.”



The new website incorporates tools, calculators, technical information, and advice help roadway managers make the most of their maintenance budgets.





The Pavement Preservation and Recycling Alliance (PPRA), comprised of leaders at industry associations AEMA (Asphalt Emulsion Manufacturers Association), ISSA (International Slurry Surfacing Association), and ARRA (Asphalt Recycling & Reclaiming Association), aims to bridge the gap between interest and successful use of progressive treatments within the asphalt industry. The group has just launched RoadResource.org, a digital hub offering more than 500 pages of accurate information about pavement preservation, recycling, and optimized network management.

“This new resource puts technical information alongside useful tools and research to make learning easier for agencies,” said AEMA president Mark Ishee. "We've eliminated many of the hurdles that road managers have had to deal with in the past."

RoadResource.org compiles relevant information with a standardized technical menu on 18 pavement preservation, recycling, and emulsion treatments, alongside useful network comparison calculators. The site allows users to learn and explore freely; applying concepts and strategies to their own pavements and networks and giving users a chance to see first-hand how progressive network approaches can impact taxpayers, pavement conditions, and the bottom line.

RoadResource.org was founded on intensive research process, including:

Input from more than 45 industry leaders

Interviews and beta-testing with agency-level users, pavement managers, contractors, Departments of Transportation, pavement engineers, and academics

International cost survey

Page-by-page technical review from multiple association committees

The website draws upon years of experience to provide best practices, set appropriate expectations, and provide recommendations to agencies’ frequently asked questions such as, “which treatment is best for my road?” In addition to compiling technical information, the site also organizes relevant research summaries and success stories from different regions across North America to better translate research into practice and success.

“We wanted to give users the benefit of sitting down with experts in the industry. It’s as if we’re driving the roads with you, pointing out what we see and what we know to be helpful. The website goes beyond technical info and linking to specs -- it actually makes it easy to explore possible pavement solutions,” said Scott Bergkamp, ISSA representative and a primary contributor to the site.

PPRA leadership plans to rollout additional communication initiatives, including newsletters to agencies, educational webinars, and informative printed and digital materials to serve as an educational and functional hub for roadway managers across North America. To learn more about the new website, visit and explore RoadResource.org.

About PPRA:

The Pavement Preservation and Recycling Alliance (PPRA) is a collaboration of Asphalt Emulsion Manufacturers Association (AEMA), the International Slurry Surfacing Association (ISSA) and the Asphalt Recycling & Reclamation Association (ARRA). The alliance provides a collective space to bring industry and agency together for the advancement of sustainable, eco-efficient, and innovative pavement applications.

PPRA seeks to help agencies at the state, county, and local level to make the right choices for their road networks and be the best possible stewards of their roads and of taxpayer dollars.

