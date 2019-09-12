Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PPX Mining : Announces Closing of Private Placement of Units

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 07:37pm EDT

PPX Announces Closing of Private Placement of Units

September 12, 2019

Vancouver, British Columbia - September 12, 2019 - PPX Mining Corp. (the 'Company' or 'PPX') is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement'), which was initially announced on September 3, 2019, whereby the Company has completed the issuance of an aggregate of 1,371,999 units (each, a 'Unit') at a price of $0.075 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $102,899.93.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a 'Common Share') and one half of a common share purchase warrant (a 'Warrant'). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder, on exercise thereof, to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $0.10 until 24 months after the date of issuance.

Under the Private Placement, the Company also paid finders' fees to an eligible finder. The Company paid cash commissions to Alfred Hamann equal to 8% of the funds raised from subscribers introduced to the Company by Alfred Hamann, totaling $8,231.99.

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a four month and a day transfer restriction from the date of issuance expiring on January 13, 2020, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for general working capital purposes.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'U.S. Securities Act') or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Brian J. Maher
President and Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
PPX Mining Corp.
Brian J. Maher, President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 1-530-913-4728
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.ppxmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Back to News

Disclaimer

PPX Mining Corp. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 23:36:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:59pSURGE EXPLORATION : Closes Private Placement
AQ
08:57pHENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Letter to the Existing Registered Shareholders and Form of Change of Preference - Notification of Publication of 2019 Interim Report
PU
08:57pHENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Letter and Reply Form to New Registered Shareholders - Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications
PU
08:56pEMAS OFFSHORE : Update on application by emas offshore limited to be placed under judicial management
AQ
08:52pCORRECTION : LightPath Technologies Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019
PU
08:51pASIA FINANCIAL : Yuanhong International Food Fair opens its doors in Fuqing
AQ
08:47pVALE : 09/12/2019 Vale informs on Onça Puma
PU
08:45pNewchip Accelerator Launches September 2019 Seed Cohort
GL
08:44pFirst National Study of its Kind to Assess Justice Needs Across the U.S.
GL
08:42pNew York State Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul Announces Nanotronics' New High-Tech Manufacturing Facility
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion off..
2Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
3Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
4ESR-REIT : ESR REIT : Notice Of (I) Preference Offering Books Closure Date (Ii) Cumulative Distribution Books ..
5HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY L : HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group