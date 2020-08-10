PQ Bypass : Will Present Important DETOUR2 Study Update During AMP Virtual Conference 2020

PQ Bypass, a medical device manufacturer based in California, today announced that DETOUR2 will take the stage during the 10th Annual Amputation Prevention Symposium (AMP), the leading meeting dedicated to the treatment and prevention of critical limb ischemia (CLI). Mohammad Ansari, MD, Assistant Professor and Director of Structural and Interventional Cardiology Research at Texas Tech University Medical Center, will be sharing “A-V-A Insitu Bypass: An Update on the DETOUR2 Trial” as a featured presentation during the On-Demand session on AMP’s online platform.

Dr. Ansari, an investigator for the DETOUR2 clinical study, will be speaking about the current stage of the trial and lesion morphologies that comply with the study protocol, as well as his own experience performing the Detour procedure. Designed for long and complex lesions in the superficial femoral artery (SFA) due to peripheral artery disease (PAD), the Detour procedure is the world’s first transcatheter device designed to deliver a fully percutaneous femoropopliteal bypass in patients with disabling claudication and chronic limb-threatening ischemia.

The On-Demand session will be available for viewing as soon as the platform goes live (Thursday, August 13th, 2020) and will be available for 60 days post-show. Dr. Ansari’s presentation will be hosted during Session 7: The Future of CLI Care.

About PAD: PAD is a widespread condition that affects approximately 8.5 million people in the U.S. and is currently experiencing rapid growth in the elderly population1. As PAD advances to debilitating claudication (leg pain) or tissue loss, revascularization of the affected limb is the only path forward to mitigate ongoing deterioration and to prevent amputation.

About the Company: PQ Bypass, a Silicon Valley MedTech company, is dedicated to expanding treatment options for patients with peripheral artery disease. Operated by recognized leaders in the medical device industry, including veterans from Boston Scientific, Phillips, Medtronic, Abbott and Johnson & Johnson, PQ Bypass devices are built upon nearly a decade of research and patented technological advancement. Their physician-driven innovations include the Detour procedure for percutaneous femoropopliteal bypass and the proprietary TORUS stent graft, the first new stent graft developed for use in the SFA in 15 years.

PQ Bypass is currently sponsoring two multicenter IDE trials, DETOUR2 and TORUS2, to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of their devices in two distinct patient populations and building upon the body of clinical evidence collected in the DETOUR1 and TORUS1 studies.

For more information on Detour2, please visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03119233

For more information on Torus2, please visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04130737

PQ Bypass is recognized by MedTech Outlook magazine as one of the Top 10 Cardiovascular Companies of 2019 and earned Frost and Sullivan’s European Technology Innovation award in 2017. The DETOUR system and the TORUS Stent Graft are limited by federal law to investigational use only and are not available for sale. For more information, please visit www.pqbypass.com

