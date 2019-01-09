PR Club : Opens Call for Entries for 51st Annual Bell Ringer Awards

With PR Club’s refreshed brand, the Bell Ringers will feature New and Updated Categories, and a Celebration of Diversity, Inclusion and Culture Among PR Professionals and Agencies

PR Club, the longest-standing association for communication professionals in New England, today opened submissions for the 51st Annual Bell Ringer Awards. The PR Club’s board of directors invites any and all public relations, marketing and communication professionals based in New England or who manage(d) initiatives for New England-based client(s) to submit their original work for award consideration. The Bell Ringer Awards offer a unique opportunity to showcase outstanding PR work in a variety of ways.

This year’s Bell Ringer Awards ceremony will take place June 5, 2019, at The Royal Sonesta in Cambridge. The gala will be the PR Club’s first following a major brand refresh and renaming as the former Publicity Club of New England. To mark this exciting new chapter for the oldest organization for New England-based communication professionals, this year’s awards will recognize game-changing campaigns (and the innovators behind them) through videos and visual representations. The ceremony will illustrate how the best-of-the-best are keeping up with today’s rapidly changing industry.

There are nearly 50 categories, showcasing the breadth of capabilities among New England PR professionals and their teams. In addition to new and updated categories, this year’s Bell Ringers will feature a focus on celebrating diversity, inclusion, and culture among PR professionals and their agencies. This year’s submissions welcome organizations and agencies to show how they are advancing, celebrating, and prioritizing diversity and inclusion.

Bell Ringer Awards judges will combine their collective experiences and successes from a wide range of communication leadership roles and industries within agencies, media organizations, corporations and nonprofits to select award honorees.

“This event truly shows how ‘the whole is greater than the sum of its parts’ by applauding the teamwork and long hours that go into generating success,” said Todd Graff, president of PR Club and senior vice president, public relations for CTP Boston. “These awards are our way of recognizing the hard work we know goes into creating and executing smart, energetic, and memorable campaigns that deliver results. We look forward to reviewing this year’s submissions and seeing the best of New England PR professionals.”

Early-bird submissions will be accepted prior to 6 p.m. ET on Feb. 8, 2019, at a discounted pricing rate. This a PR Club members-only benefit. To qualify for early-bird pricing, sign up or renew your membership here.

The regular deadline for entries is March 8, 2019, at 6 p.m. ET. Late entries will be accepted until March 15, 2019, at 6 p.m. ET (includes an additional $100 late fee).

Entries can be submitted using our online submission form and must represent work completed between January 1, 2018 - March 15, 2019. More details on entry criteria are available here.

Interested in sponsoring the 51st Bell Ringer Awards? Find more details here.

For more information on attending or submitting your work for consideration, please visit our (rebranded!) website: https://www.prclub.org/bell-ringer-awards/

