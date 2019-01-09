PR Club : Opens Call for Entries for 51st Annual Bell Ringer Awards

PR
Club, the longest-standing association for communication
professionals in New England, today opened submissions for the 51st
Annual Bell Ringer Awards. The PR Club’s board of directors invites
any and all public relations, marketing and communication professionals
based in New England or who manage(d) initiatives for New England-based
client(s) to submit their original work for award consideration. The
Bell Ringer Awards offer a unique opportunity to showcase outstanding PR
work in a variety of ways.
The Bell Ringer Awards gala. (Photo: Business Wire).
This year’s Bell Ringer Awards ceremony will take place June 5, 2019, at The
Royal Sonesta in Cambridge. The gala will be the PR Club’s first
following a major brand refresh and renaming as the former Publicity
Club of New England. To mark this exciting new chapter for the oldest
organization for New England-based communication professionals, this
year’s awards will recognize game-changing campaigns (and the innovators
behind them) through videos and visual representations. The ceremony
will illustrate how the best-of-the-best are keeping up with today’s
rapidly changing industry.
There are nearly
50 categories, showcasing the breadth of capabilities among New
England PR professionals and their teams. In addition to new and updated
categories, this year’s Bell Ringers will feature a focus on celebrating
diversity, inclusion, and culture among PR professionals and their
agencies. This year’s submissions welcome organizations and agencies to
show how they are advancing, celebrating, and prioritizing diversity and
inclusion.
Bell Ringer Awards judges will combine their collective experiences and
successes from a wide range of communication leadership roles and
industries within agencies, media organizations, corporations and
nonprofits to select award honorees.
“This event truly shows how ‘the whole is greater than the sum of its
parts’ by applauding the teamwork and long hours that go into generating
success,” said Todd Graff, president of PR Club and senior vice
president, public relations for CTP Boston. “These awards are our way of
recognizing the hard work we know goes into creating and executing
smart, energetic, and memorable campaigns that deliver results. We look
forward to reviewing this year’s submissions and seeing the best of New
England PR professionals.”
Early-bird submissions will be accepted prior to 6 p.m. ET on Feb. 8,
2019, at a discounted pricing rate. This a PR Club members-only benefit.
To qualify for early-bird pricing, sign up or renew your membership here.
The regular deadline for entries is March 8, 2019, at 6 p.m. ET. Late
entries will be accepted until March 15, 2019, at 6 p.m. ET (includes an
additional $100 late fee).
Entries can be submitted using our online submission form and must
represent work completed between January 1, 2018 - March 15, 2019. More
details on entry criteria are available here.
Interested in sponsoring the 51st Bell Ringer Awards? Find
more details here.
For more information on attending or submitting your work for
consideration, please visit our (rebranded!) website: https://www.prclub.org/bell-ringer-awards/
