PRACTICE NOTE 17 / GUIDANCE NOTE 3 : MONTHLY ANNOUNCEMENT

07/02/2019 | 10:53pm EDT
We refer to the previous monthly announcements in relation to the Company being classified as an affected listed issuer pursuant to Practice Note 17 ('PN17') of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Securities ('Listing Requirements').

The Board of Directors of the Company wishes to inform that the Company is still in the midst of formulating its regularisation plan.

There were no other major developments subsequent to the previously monthly announcement announced on 3 June 2019 in relation to the Company's regularisation plan. The Company has until 27 February 2020 to submit its regularisation plan to the relevant authorities for approval.

This announcement is dated 1 July 2019

Disclaimer

Brahim's Holdings Berhad published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 02:52:02 UTC
