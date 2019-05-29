Log in
PRACTICE NOTE 17 / GUIDANCE NOTE 3 : OTHERS

05/29/2019 | 02:39am EDT

Reference is made to the First Announcement made by the Company in relation to the Company being classified as PN17 affected listed issuer on 28 February 2019 and the monthly announcements on 1 April 2019 and 2 May 2019 pursuant to the requirements under PN 17 ('Announcements').

Pursuant to Paragraph 4.1(b) of PN17, the Board of Directors of the Company wishes to inform that the Company is formulating a Regularisation Plan which will not result in significant change in the business direction or policy of the Company. Further thereto, the Company has until 27 February 2020 to submit its Regularisation Plan to the relevant authorities for approval, which is approximately nine (9) months from the date of this announcement.

This announcement is dated 27 May 2019.

Disclaimer

Brahim's Holdings Berhad published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 06:38:02 UTC
