PRApple Media: Launch Support for Your Apple Apps and Accessories

Apple Media: Launch Support for Your Apple Apps and Accessories

06/12/2020 | 08:42am EDT

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple developers, service providers, and accessory manufacturers have a new ally in the public relations business -- PRApple Media.

The team that brought the world the Apple World Today news website in 2015 has a created a public relations company specifically targeting those who work in the Apple device and service ecosystem. PRApple Media offers affordable news media distribution services to Apple developers, service providers and accessory manufacturers.

Submit a press release through the PRApple Media automated system, and it is immediately viewed by thousands of influencers in the tech press. PRApple Media offers same-day targeted distribution of releases to press agencies, social media, and news feeds. For developers and manufacturers who are surer of their technical prowess than their marketing skills, PRApple Media also crafts press releases at rates attractive to startups.

"Your press release is what makes an impression to the public about you and your product," says Steve Sande, founder of PRApple Media. "We'll produce a properly-formatted and compelling press release designed to focus the greatest amount of attention on your Apple-related product or service."

Who are we?

Steve Sande began writing about Apple in 1986 on his bulletin board system (BBS) MAGIC, has written for a series of websites since 1994 including The Unofficial Apple Weblog (TUAW), and is now publisher of Apple World Today. Steve is the co-author of Pitch Perfect: The Art of Promoting Your App On The Web, a definitive guide to online marketing.

Dennis Sellers has over 30 years' experience covering the Apple ecosystem. He's worked for such sites as MacCentral, MacWorld, MacNews, MacTech, and is now the news editor for Apple World Today.

Media Contact:

Steven Sande
720.346.4059
241412@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prapple-media-launch-support-for-your-apple-apps-and-accessories-301074566.html

SOURCE PRApple Media


© PRNewswire 2020
