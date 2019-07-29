Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PRCI Pipeline Research Council International : Call for Abstracts! Deadline Extended

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 10:15pm EDT

CALL FOR ABSTRACTS
2020 PRCI Research Exchange

Turning Research into Operational Excellence

PRCI invites abstract submissions from operators and researchers that demonstrate the beneficial application of PRCI research into operational processes, procedures and personnel. The primary focus should be on the implementation of PRCI research; however, we are looking to include quality research from all areas of pipeline operations from any operator or research organization.

Abstracts are sought for multiple thematic tracks:
Design, Materials, & Construction
Corrosion
Integrity & Inspection
Right-of-Way Protection
Leak Detection
Remote Monitoring
Safety Management Systems
Data Analytics and Pipeline Safety
Methane Reduction
Emerging Fuels
3rd Party Threats - Hot Tapping
Underground Storage
Subsea Pipelines
Global Pipeline Research

Poster session topics:
University Research & Opportunities
Researchers Looking for Funding/Investment Partners

Abstract submission deadline has been extended to August 31, 2019. Please submit your abstract to REX@prci.org.
Click here to download the preferred abstract format.

2020 Research Exchange
Westin San Diego Downtown
San Diego, California
March 3-4, 2020

Disclaimer

PRCI - Pipeline Research Council International published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 02:14:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:54pDOLLAR INDEX : Yen little changed as BOJ holds, spotlight shifts to Fed meeting
RE
11:46pHuawei's China smartphone market share jumps as rivals lose ground - Canalys
RE
11:40pAsia stocks gain ahead of Fed, pound pressured by fresh Brexit pain
RE
11:39pAsia stocks gain ahead of Fed, pound pressured by fresh Brexit pain
RE
11:38pBOJ says ready to ease if inflation goal threatened, keeps policy steady
RE
11:37pBOJ says ready to ease if inflation goal threatened, keeps policy steady
RE
11:16pKhazanah, Temasek to sell part of joint Singapore property for about $1.2 billion
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:14pBank of Japan keeps policy steady, warns of easing if price goal threatened
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : LSE shares hit record high as investors cheer $27 billion Refinitiv bid
2Oil prices rise ahead of expected U.S. interest rate cut
3BEYOND MEAT INC : Beyond Meat shares crumble on stock offering surprise, demand for meatless burgers soars
4SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Grant Thornton to quit as Sports Direct auditor ov..
5NUTRIEN LTD : NUTRIEN : misses profit estimates, cuts forecast on trade war, weather

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group