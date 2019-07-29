PRCI Pipeline Research Council International : Call for Abstracts! Deadline Extended

CALL FOR ABSTRACTS

2020 PRCI Research Exchange



Turning Research into Operational Excellence

PRCI invites abstract submissions from operators and researchers that demonstrate the beneficial application of PRCI research into operational processes, procedures and personnel. The primary focus should be on the implementation of PRCI research; however, we are looking to include quality research from all areas of pipeline operations from any operator or research organization.

Abstracts are sought for multiple thematic tracks:

Design, Materials, & Construction

Corrosion

Integrity & Inspection

Right-of-Way Protection

Leak Detection

Remote Monitoring

Safety Management Systems

Data Analytics and Pipeline Safety

Methane Reduction

Emerging Fuels

3rd Party Threats - Hot Tapping

Underground Storage

Subsea Pipelines

Global Pipeline Research

Poster session topics:

University Research & Opportunities

Researchers Looking for Funding/Investment Partners

Abstract submission deadline has been extended to August 31, 2019. Please submit your abstract to REX@prci.org.

Click here to download the preferred abstract format.

2020 Research Exchange

Westin San Diego Downtown

San Diego, California

March 3-4, 2020