PRCI Pipeline Research Council International : Call for Abstracts! Deadline Extended

CALL FOR ABSTRACTS
2020 PRCI Research Exchange
Turning Research into Operational Excellence
PRCI invites abstract submissions from operators and researchers that demonstrate the beneficial application of PRCI research into operational processes, procedures and personnel. The primary focus should be on the implementation of PRCI research; however, we are looking to include quality research from all areas of pipeline operations from any operator or research organization.
Abstracts are sought for multiple thematic tracks:
Design, Materials, & Construction
Corrosion
Integrity & Inspection
Right-of-Way Protection
Leak Detection
Remote Monitoring
Safety Management Systems
Data Analytics and Pipeline Safety
Methane Reduction
Emerging Fuels
3rd Party Threats - Hot Tapping
Underground Storage
Subsea Pipelines
Global Pipeline Research
Poster session topics:
University Research & Opportunities
Researchers Looking for Funding/Investment Partners
Abstract submission deadline has been extended to August 31, 2019. Please submit your abstract to REX@prci.org.
Click here to download the preferred abstract format.
2020 Research Exchange
Westin San Diego Downtown
San Diego, California
March 3-4, 2020
