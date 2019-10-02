Log in
PREOS Real Estate AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/02/2019 | 04:25am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.10.2019 / 10:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: MV MunIC Verwaltungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Udo Roland Wahid
Last name(s): Masrouki
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PREOS Real Estate AG

b) LEI
391200XQHDMPACO9BG32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2LQ850

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.25 EUR 23200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.2500 EUR 23200.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-10-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


02.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PREOS Real Estate AG
Landsteinerstraße 6
04103 Leipzig
Germany
Internet: www.preos.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

54175  02.10.2019 


© EQS 2019
