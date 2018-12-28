Log in
PREOS Real Estate AG: Shares also tradable on Xetra from today

12/28/2018 | 09:10am CET

DGAP-News: PREOS Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PREOS Real Estate AG: Shares also tradable on Xetra from today

28.12.2018 / 09:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, NEITHER IN WHOLE OR IN PART, TO, FROM OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRI-BUTION WOULD BE IN VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THE RESPECTIVE COUNTRY.


PREOS Real Estate AG: Shares also tradable on Xetra from today


Leipzig, 28 December 2018 - The shares of PREOS Real Estate AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850), an active real estate investor focusing on office properties, are tradable also on Xetra, Deutsche Börse's electronic trading platform, this from today.

The shares of the company have been listed in the open market segment m:access of the Munich stock exchange already since 20 December 2018.

Libor Vincent, CFO: "With Xetra trading, from today we make it easier for institutional investors to invest in PREOS."

PREOS Real Estate AG
Landsteinerstraße 6
04103 Leipzig
Phone: +49 (0)341 261787-790
Email: info@preos.de

Investor & Public Relations
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Hubert Bonn
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42
60322 Frankfurt am Main
Phone: +49 (0)69 905505-52
Email: preos@edicto.de

Disclaimer

This publication does not constitute an offer. In particular, it constitutes neither a public offer for the sale nor an offer or solicitation to acquire, purchase, or subscribe for, shares or other securities.

This publication can include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are all statements which do not relate to historical facts or events. This applies in particular to information concerning the company's intentions, convictions or current expectations with regard to its future financial earning capacity, plans, liquidity, perspectives, growth, strategy and profitability as well as the underlying economic conditions to which the company is exposed. The forward-looking statements are based on the company's current forecasts and estimates made according to its best judgement. Any such forward-looking statements are, however, subject to risks and uncertainties, as they are based on future events and assumptions which may not occur in the future. The company does not undertake to update or amend the forward-looking statements included in this publication, nor to reflect circumstances which occur after the date of this publication to the extent that these do not constitute insider information with a publication requirement.


28.12.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PREOS Real Estate AG
Landsteinerstraße 6
04103 Leipzig
Germany
Phone: 0341 261787790
E-mail: info@preos.de
Internet: www.preos.de
ISIN: DE000A2LQ850
WKN: A2LQ85

 
End of News DGAP News Service

762291  28.12.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=762291&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
