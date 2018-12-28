Press Release
PREOS Real Estate AG: Shares also tradable on Xetra from today
Leipzig, 28 December 2018 - The shares of PREOS Real Estate AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850), an active real estate investor focusing on office properties, are tradable also on Xetra, Deutsche Börse's electronic trading platform, this from today.
The shares of the company have been listed in the open market segment m:access of the Munich stock exchange already since 20 December 2018.
Libor Vincent, CFO: "With Xetra trading, from today we make it easier for institutional investors to invest in PREOS."
