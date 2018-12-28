DGAP-News: PREOS Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PREOS Real Estate AG: Shares also tradable on Xetra from today



28.12.2018 / 09:04

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, NEITHER IN WHOLE OR IN PART, TO, FROM OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRI-BUTION WOULD BE IN VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THE RESPECTIVE COUNTRY.



PREOS Real Estate AG: Shares also tradable on Xetra from today





Leipzig, 28 December 2018 - The shares of PREOS Real Estate AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850), an active real estate investor focusing on office properties, are tradable also on Xetra, Deutsche Börse's electronic trading platform, this from today.

The shares of the company have been listed in the open market segment m:access of the Munich stock exchange already since 20 December 2018.

Libor Vincent, CFO: "With Xetra trading, from today we make it easier for institutional investors to invest in PREOS."

PREOS Real Estate AG

Landsteinerstraße 6

04103 Leipzig

Phone: +49 (0)341 261787-790

Email: info@preos.de

Investor & Public Relations

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Hubert Bonn

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42

60322 Frankfurt am Main

Phone: +49 (0)69 905505-52

Email: preos@edicto.de

Disclaimer



This publication does not constitute an offer. In particular, it constitutes neither a public offer for the sale nor an offer or solicitation to acquire, purchase, or subscribe for, shares or other securities.

This publication can include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are all statements which do not relate to historical facts or events. This applies in particular to information concerning the company's intentions, convictions or current expectations with regard to its future financial earning capacity, plans, liquidity, perspectives, growth, strategy and profitability as well as the underlying economic conditions to which the company is exposed. The forward-looking statements are based on the company's current forecasts and estimates made according to its best judgement. Any such forward-looking statements are, however, subject to risks and uncertainties, as they are based on future events and assumptions which may not occur in the future. The company does not undertake to update or amend the forward-looking statements included in this publication, nor to reflect circumstances which occur after the date of this publication to the extent that these do not constitute insider information with a publication requirement.