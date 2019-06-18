PREOS Real Estate : closes first fiscal year 2018 with Group profit

DGAP-News: PREOS Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Real Estate

PREOS Real Estate AG closes first fiscal year 2018 with Group profit



18.06.2019 / 09:00

Leipzig, 18 June 2019 - PREOS Real Estate AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) has closed fiscal 2018 (1.4. - 31.12.) with a Group profit according to IFRS of EUR 3.1 million. The year was characterized by the new orientation of the company as an active real estate investor and was marked by the implementations of new structures and a starting portfolio of properties.

On 31 December 2018 the real estate portfolio of PREOS totalled 10 properties in the metro areas of Düsseldorf/Cologne, Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Munich, most of which were added to the portfolio of the Group in December. The annualised rental income amounted to EUR 5.7 million and the weighted average lease term (WALT) of the portfolio amounted to around 9.7 years at the end of 2018.

The Management Board of PREOS rates fiscal 2018 as highly satisfactory and plans a further extension of the real estate portfolio in 2019 and beyond. In this connection, the seizing of sales opportunities is part of the corporate strategy. The focus continues to be on attractive urban locations which have a significant development and value appreciation potential.

The Annual Report of the PREOS Group for fiscal 2018 is available for downloading on www.preos.de in the Investor Relations section.

About PREOS Real Estate AG

PREOS Real Estate AG ("PREOS") is an active real estate investor focused on office properties. PREOS acts as an efficient management holding company. The company focuses its acquisitions on office buildings in German metropolitan areas, with potential to generate value through effective asset management. Developed properties are sold as suitable selling opportunities arise. The company's strategy is to significantly enlarge its real estate portfolio through acquisitions over the next few years. PREOS shares (ISIN DE000A2LQ850) are listed in the m:access open market segment of the Munich Stock Exchange (PAG.MU) as well as on Xetra (PAG.DE). The company is headquartered in Leipzig.

