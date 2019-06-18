Log in
PREOS Real Estate : closes first fiscal year 2018 with Group profit

06/18/2019 | 03:05am EDT

DGAP-News: PREOS Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Real Estate
PREOS Real Estate AG closes first fiscal year 2018 with Group profit

18.06.2019 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

PREOS Real Estate AG closes first fiscal year 2018 with Group profit

Leipzig, 18 June 2019 - PREOS Real Estate AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) has closed fiscal 2018 (1.4. - 31.12.) with a Group profit according to IFRS of EUR 3.1 million. The year was characterized by the new orientation of the company as an active real estate investor and was marked by the implementations of new structures and a starting portfolio of properties.

On 31 December 2018 the real estate portfolio of PREOS totalled 10 properties in the metro areas of Düsseldorf/Cologne, Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Munich, most of which were added to the portfolio of the Group in December. The annualised rental income amounted to EUR 5.7 million and the weighted average lease term (WALT) of the portfolio amounted to around 9.7 years at the end of 2018.

The Management Board of PREOS rates fiscal 2018 as highly satisfactory and plans a further extension of the real estate portfolio in 2019 and beyond. In this connection, the seizing of sales opportunities is part of the corporate strategy. The focus continues to be on attractive urban locations which have a significant development and value appreciation potential.

The Annual Report of the PREOS Group for fiscal 2018 is available for downloading on www.preos.de in the Investor Relations section.

About PREOS Real Estate AG

PREOS Real Estate AG ("PREOS") is an active real estate investor focused on office properties. PREOS acts as an efficient management holding company. The company focuses its acquisitions on office buildings in German metropolitan areas, with potential to generate value through effective asset management. Developed properties are sold as suitable selling opportunities arise. The company's strategy is to significantly enlarge its real estate portfolio through acquisitions over the next few years. PREOS shares (ISIN DE000A2LQ850) are listed in the m:access open market segment of the Munich Stock Exchange (PAG.MU) as well as on Xetra (PAG.DE). The company is headquartered in Leipzig.

 

Investor & Public Relations
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42
60322 Frankfurt am Main
Phone: +49 (0)69 905505-52
Email: preos@edicto.de

Disclaimer

This publication can include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are all statements which do not relate to historical facts or events. This applies in particular to information concerning the company's intentions, convictions or current expectations with regard to its future financial earning capacity, plans, liquidity, perspectives, growth, strategy and profitability as well as the underlying economic conditions to which the company is exposed. The forward-looking statements are based on the company's current forecasts and estimates made according to its best judgement. Any such forward-looking statements are, however, subject to risks and uncertainties, as they are based on future events and assumptions which may not occur in the future. The company does not undertake to update or amend the forward-looking statements included in this publication, nor to reflect circumstances which occur after the date of this publication to the extent that these do not constitute insider information with a publication requirement.


18.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PREOS Real Estate AG
Landsteinerstraße 6
04103 Leipzig
Germany
Phone: 0341 261787790
E-mail: info@preos.de
Internet: www.preos.de
ISIN: DE000A2LQ850
WKN: A2LQ85
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 826297

 
End of News DGAP News Service

826297  18.06.2019 

© EQS 2019
