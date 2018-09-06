PREP Property Group Acquires Shadow Lake Towne Center in Omaha, Nebraska

PREP Property Group Inc. ("PREP" or the "Company"), a vertically
integrated real estate company focused on creating value in retail real
estate, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Shadow Lake Towne
Center in Nebraska. The center is the latest project to be added to the
PREP Strategic Investments portfolio.
This press release features multimedia.

Shadow Lake Towne Center (Photo: Business Wire)
The 654,666 square-foot regional shopping center is located at the
southwest corner of 72nd Street and Highway 370 in the Omaha
suburb of Papillion, Nebraska, approximately ten miles from downtown
Omaha. Originally built in 2007, the property features Dick’s Sporting
Goods, JCPenney, ULTA, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, PetSmart, Old Navy
and other national and regional tenants.
“We are excited to add this regionally dominant shopping center to our
Strategic Investments portfolio,” said Michael C. Phillips, PREP
President and Chief Executive Officer. “Shadow Lake Towne Center is a
great project that will allow our experienced real estate team to focus
on creating additional value, while enhancing the retail experience to
accommodate the growing population of Omaha and the surrounding
neighborhoods.”
With a legacy of transforming retail properties, PREP has the expertise
and experience to optimize retail property value. The Company identifies
prime locations with development, leasing or redevelopment opportunities
through a focused investment strategy. The Strategic Investment
portfolio currently has three additional active projects. The projects
include Hanover Crossing in Hanover, Massachusetts, Kenwood Collection
in Cincinnati, Ohio and The Shoppes at Parma in Parma, Ohio.
In addition to the Strategic Investments portfolio, PREP has a Net Lease
Investments division which acquires well-located, single tenant net
leased retail properties throughout the United States. The Net Lease
team aims to acquire a diverse mix of tenant credit, uses, and
geographies. Our focus is to identify sites with strong real estate
fundamentals and improve the leases, terms or creditworthiness creating
value in the assets and the portfolio.
About PREP Property Group (PREP)
PREP Property Group is a vertically-integrated real estate company
founded by Michael C. Phillips, co-founder of Phillips Edison & Company,
and built on the foundations of Phillips Edison’s strategic and net
lease real estate divisions. PREP is focused on transforming retail
real estate by repositioning lifestyle centers, power centers and
enclosed malls that are undermanaged, capital starved, poorly
merchandised and / or distressed. PREP also acquires and manages
well-located, triple-net retail properties from non-institutional
sellers and creates value through lease restructure or tenant upgrade.
For more information, please visit our website at www.preppg.com.
