PRESS RELASE: NAWG Submits Comments to EPA's Review of a Petition to Modify the Tolerance and Product Labels for Glyphosate with Regard to Oats

Washington, D.C. (June 06, 2019) - On June 05, 2019, the National Association of Wheat Growers submitted comments to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)'s request for comments on a petition filed by several special interest groups to reduce the tolerance of glyphosate in or on oats and requiring glyphosate-containing product labels to explicitly prohibit preharvest use on oats (Docket Number EPA-HQ-OPP-2019-0066).

NAWG President and Lavon, TX farmer Ben Scholz made the following statement:

'While NAWG's mission does not include representing oat producers, its members believe it's important to provide comments on this Docket as it impacts EPA's review of pesticides.

'In its submission, NAWG urged the EPA to reject this petition in its entirety. The issues raised in this petition have been considered under the current pesticide review and labeling, and the requested action by the Agency is not necessary.

'Further, EPA's work to review and regulate the chemistry of pesticides should not be dictated by special interest groups who have an alternative agenda but rather should continue to be based on science and facts, as the EPA currently operates.

'NAWG supports the U.S. Government's regulatory process of pesticides because it is based on thorough scientific review, has resulted in crop protection tools that are safe for grower use, and farm worker use, and food produced from these tools is safe for human consumption, including consumption by children.'

For complete comments, visit NAWG's site here.

