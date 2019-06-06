Log in
PRESS RELASE: NAWG Submits Comments to EPA's Review of a Petition to Modify the Tolerance and Product Labels for Glyphosate with Regard to Oats

06/06/2019 | 11:23am EDT

Washington, D.C. (June 06, 2019) - On June 05, 2019, the National Association of Wheat Growers submitted comments to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)'s request for comments on a petition filed by several special interest groups to reduce the tolerance of glyphosate in or on oats and requiring glyphosate-containing product labels to explicitly prohibit preharvest use on oats (Docket Number EPA-HQ-OPP-2019-0066).

NAWG President and Lavon, TX farmer Ben Scholz made the following statement:

'While NAWG's mission does not include representing oat producers, its members believe it's important to provide comments on this Docket as it impacts EPA's review of pesticides.

'In its submission, NAWG urged the EPA to reject this petition in its entirety. The issues raised in this petition have been considered under the current pesticide review and labeling, and the requested action by the Agency is not necessary.

'Further, EPA's work to review and regulate the chemistry of pesticides should not be dictated by special interest groups who have an alternative agenda but rather should continue to be based on science and facts, as the EPA currently operates.

'NAWG supports the U.S. Government's regulatory process of pesticides because it is based on thorough scientific review, has resulted in crop protection tools that are safe for grower use, and farm worker use, and food produced from these tools is safe for human consumption, including consumption by children.'

For complete comments, visit NAWG's site here.

###

About NAWG
NAWG is the primary policy representative in Washington D.C. for wheat growers, working to ensure a better future for America's growers, the industry and the general public. NAWG works with a team of 21 state wheat grower organizations to benefit the wheat industry at the national levels. From their offices in the Wheat Growers Building on Capitol Hill, NAWG's staff members are in constant contact with state association representatives, NAWG grower leaders, Members of Congress, Congressional staff members, Administration officials and the public.

Disclaimer

NAWG - National Association of Wheat Growers published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 15:22:03 UTC
