Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PRESS RELEASE | APRIL 13, 2020 Statement on 2020 Census Operational Adjustments Due to COVID-19 In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the U.S. Census Bureau is adjusting 2020 Census operations.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/13/2020 | 05:03pm EDT

APRIL 13, 2020 - The 2020 Census is underway and more households across America are responding every day. Over 70 million households have responded to date, representing over 48% of all households in America. In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the U.S. Census Bureau is adjusting 2020 Census operations in order to:

  • Protect the health and safety of the American public and Census Bureau employees.
  • Implement guidance from federal, state and local authorities.
  • Ensure a complete and accurate count of all communities.

The Census Bureau temporarily suspended 2020 Census field data collection activities in March. Steps are already being taken to reactivate field offices beginning June 1, 2020, in preparation for the resumption of field data collection operations as quickly as possible following June 1.

In-person activities, including all interaction with the public, enumeration, office work and processing activities, will incorporate the most current guidance to promote the health and safety of staff and the public. This will include recommended personal protective equipment (PPE) and social distancing practices.

Once 2020 Census data collection is complete, the Census Bureau begins a lengthy, thorough and scientifically rigorous process to produce the apportionment counts, redistricting information and other statistical data products that help guide hundreds of billions of dollars in public and private sector spending per year.

In order to ensure the completeness and accuracy of the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau is seeking statutory relief from Congress of 120 additional calendar days to deliver final apportionment counts.

Under this plan, the Census Bureau would extend the window for field data collection and self-response to October 31, 2020, which will allow for apportionment counts to be delivered to the President by April 30, 2021, and redistricting data to be delivered to the states no later than July 31, 2021.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 13 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2020 21:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:52pMEDICI LAND GOVERNANCE : to Develop Blockchain-Based Land Records and Information Platform in Carbon County, Wyoming
BU
05:52pWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Announces Pricing of $1.5 Billion of Unsecured, Unsubordinated Notes
BU
05:51pTRANSDIGM : Prices Offering of $400 Million of Additional Senior Secured Notes Due 2026
PR
05:49pBridgewater Labs Complements its International Growth Team with the Strategic Addition of Jason Tate
GL
05:48pAIRBUS : A400M new-generation airlifter ordered by the Luxembourg Armed Forces has made its maiden flight, marking ...
PU
05:46pMost actively traded companies on the TSX
AQ
05:46pDIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Reinstatement for Trading and Corporate Update
AQ
05:46pERA : Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Proposed Merger
AQ
05:43pKEY TRONIC : FY 2020 Preliminary Third Quarter
PU
05:36pSTARBUCKS : Mod Pizza taps Starbucks finance leader as CFO
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : THE U.S. VS. CHINA: Who is Winning the Key Technology Battles? -- Journal Report
2AURORA CANNABIS INC. : Aurora Cannabis falls on capital raise, reverse stock split
3POU CHEN CORPORATION : POU CHEN : Global footwear group's Vietnam operations suspended for two days
4GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZH : GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES OF ZHUHAI : Plans Share Buyback
5SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : THE U.S. VS. CHINA: Who is Winning the Key -2-

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group