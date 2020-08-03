Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PRESS RELEASE | AUGUST 03, 2020 Statement: Delivering a Complete and Accurate 2020 Census Count Today, we announced updates to accelerate the completion of data collection and apportionment counts by our statutory deadline of December 31, 2020.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 10:42pm EDT

The Census Bureau continues its work on meeting the requirements of Executive Order 13880 issued July 11, 2019 and the Presidential Memorandum issued July 21, 2020. A team of experts are examining methodologies and options to be employed for this purpose. The collection and use of pertinent administrative data continues.

We are committed to a complete and accurate 2020 Census. To date, 93 million households, nearly 63 percent of all households in the Nation, have responded to the 2020 Census. Building on our successful and innovative internet response option, the dedicated women and men of the Census Bureau, including our temporary workforce deploying in communities across the country in upcoming weeks, will work diligently to achieve an accurate count.

We appreciate the support of our hundreds of thousands of community-based, business, state, local and tribal partners contributing to these efforts across our Nation. The 2020 Census belongs to us all. If you know someone who has not yet responded, please encourage them to do so today online at 2020census.gov, over the phone, or by mail.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 02:41:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:32aFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Fannie Mae Announces Offering of New Issue 10-Year Benchmark Notes Due August 5, 2030
PU
12:32aFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Fannie Mae Prices New Issue 10-Year Benchmark Notes Due August 5, 2030
PU
12:32aMITSUBISHI CHEMICAL : Condensed Consolidated Financial Information for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
PU
12:32aMITSUBISHI CHEMICAL : Operational Summary for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
PU
12:30aChina stocks firm as banks lend support; Hong Kong up
RE
12:29aCommsChoice expands Microsoft Teams calling into China, Japan and the Philippines
PR
12:22aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Minutes of EGM held on 10 July 2020
PU
12:22aPT MITRA ENERGI PERSADA TBK : Publication of the 2020th 2nd Quarter Financial Report
PU
12:17aSUBARU : forecasts weakest annual profit in 9 years due to coronavirus
RE
12:17aMAINFREIGHT : Service Announcement | Update on Victorian COVID-19 Restrictions | August 4th 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : White House adviser Navarro suggests Microsoft divest China holdings
2ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : FOCUS: Next big COVID-19 treatment may be manufactured antibodies
3AVINGER, INC. : AVINGER : Prices $6 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
4APPLE INC. : Google owner Alphabet issues record $10 billion bond at lowest-ever price
5HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : U.S. auto sales pandemic recovery continues as Toyota decline slows
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group