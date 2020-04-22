Log in
PRESS RELEASE - After a difficult year 2019, the Covid-19 crisis increases pressure on potato growers across Europe

04/22/2020 | 05:03pm EDT

22/04/2020

Press Release

After a difficult year 2019, the Covid-19 crisis increases pressure on potato growers across Europe

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a devastating effect on the ware potato1 market, which will have repercussions on the other potato market segments including the European producer organisations like the cooperatives involved in the fresh potato supply chain, as well as starch processing. In the turmoil, the sector, represented by Copa and Cogeca, proposes different solutions in a letter sent today to the European Commission.

For Arnaud Delacour, Chairman of Copa-Cogeca Potatoes' Working party "the losses resulting from the COVID crisis are estimated to over 400 million euro for the EU, to which we have to add the loss in added value generated by trade, processing, HoReCa and other channel. Farmers' economic reserves are exhausted as last year was already awfully bad for our sector, which had to cope with extraordinary droughts. We need prompt liquidity aids and government loan guarantees if we're

going to make it through this difficult time. All measures initiated by the European Commission require a coordinated and rectified approach of the 27 EU Member States, otherwise there is a risk of internal market distortions."

In a letter sent today, Copa and Cogeca call for the Commission to provide support in the form of a budget stemming from outside the CAP budget and to consider introducing temporary exceptional support measures for the European potato sector.

The European farmers and Agri-Cooperative organisations are also requesting that the European Commission trigger the articles 219 and 221 of the single CMO regulations in order to provide for an improved organisation of the potato supply chains and to allow them to be prepared for future problems arising once the confinement measures are lifted in the EU and third countries.

Copa and Cogeca appeal to the European Commission to support private storage for frozen French fries obtained from potatoes under contracts with the conditions the that processors agree to immediately restart their production lines at maximum capacity and market withdrawal for ware potatoes, as there is no market for surplus. Private storage and market withdrawal must also be available for early potatoes, as the producer organisations like cooperatives will suffer from market disturbances linked to ware potatoes and due to the prolongation of confinement measures.

-END-

Download the full content of the letter sent by Copa-Cogeca to DG AGRI HERE.

1 Potatoes destined for human consumption

Copa - Cogeca | European Farmers European Agri-Cooperatives 61, Rue de Trèves | B - 1040 Bruxelles | www.copa-cogeca.eu

EU Transparency Register Number | Copa 44856881231-49 | Cogeca 09586631237-74

For further information, please contact:

Dominique Dejonckheere

Jean-Baptiste Boucher

Senior Policy Advisor

Communications Director

dominique.dejonheere@copa-cogeca.eu

Mobile: + 32 474 840 836

jean-baptiste.boucher@copa-cogeca.eu

CDP(20)2616:1

Disclaimer

Copa - Cogeca published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 21:02:04 UTC
