PRESS RELEASE: Congressmen Vela, Butterfield, Kustoff, and Hudson Call for Additional Assistance to the Cotton and Textile Industries

05/13/2020 | 07:00pm EDT

Brownsville, TX - In a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Congressman Filemon Vela of Texas, G.K. Butterfield of North Carolina, David Kustoff of Tennessee, and Richard Hudson of North Carolina called for additional assistance to the cotton and textile industries due to market disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The letter, signed by 60 Members of Congress, requests that leadership provide adequate relief to the entire U.S. cotton industry to ensure the survival of all industry segments. The members' request has been taken into account in the Heroes Act, which includes language for direct support of the cotton textile industry. In addition to the clothes we wear, cotton plays a key role in the production of personal protective equipment and swabs for virus testing.

'Among the many agricultural sectors being impacted, the U.S. cotton and textile industry is being particularly hard hit,' they said. 'We believe any potential forthcoming package in response to COVID-19 should ensure USDA's ability in the next round of agricultural assistance to more adequately address the magnitude of the losses felt by cotton farmers and include critical relief for textile mills and the cotton merchandising segment, all of which are facing unprecedented economic losses.'

Click here to read the full letter.

###

Disclaimer

Filemon Vela published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 22:59:07 UTC
