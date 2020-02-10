PRESS RELEASE | FEBRUARY 10, 2020 Census Bureau Hosts Family Festival With Pediatricians The U.S. Census Bureau and the Federation of Pediatric Organizations are partnering to reduce the undercount of children.

The U.S. Census Bureau and the Federation of Pediatric Organizations are partnering to reduce the undercount of children. Together they will host a free event for children at the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland. The news conference and event will focus on promoting the importance of counting young children during the 2020 Census.

Before the event, there will be a news conference where Census Bureau Director Dr. Steven Dillingham and the Federation of Pediatric Organizations will announce a major effort to ensure young children are counted in the census beginning next month.

Additionally, national and local partners, including The Rainey Institute, Sesame Workshop and Dr. Seuss Enterprises, will provide engaging activities for young children and their families. The Great Lakes Science Center is offering free admission to attend the 2020 Census event.

Census responses inform the distribution of billions of dollars in federal funds for services that benefit children, including food assistance, Head Start, childcare, housing support, public schools, early intervention services for children with special needs, and children's health insurance. A newborn or toddler counted in the 2020 Census as of April 1, 2020, will be in or completing elementary school during the next census in 2030. It is important to count them now so they benefit from critical childhood services over the next 10 years.