Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PRESS RELEASE | FEBRUARY 25, 2020 2020 Census Paid Temporary Workers Today, the U.S. Census Bureau began to release the total number of 2020 Census paid temporary workers that earned any pay during a specific weekly pay period.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 01:17pm EST

FEB. 25, 2020 - Today, the U.S. Census Bureau began to release the total number of 2020 Census paid temporary workers that earned any pay during a specific weekly pay period. The data tables include national totals for all 50 states and the District of Columbia by Census Bureau regional geography. A weekly number of paid temporary workers for Puerto Rico is also available. The weekly release will occur 10 days after the end of the weekly period.

The tables can be accessed, here.

###

About the 2020 Census

The U.S. Constitution mandates that a census of the population be conducted once every 10 years. Census data helps determine the number of seats each state holds in Congress and how billions of dollars in funding are distributed to states and local communities every year for services and infrastructure, including health care, jobs, schools, roads and bridges.

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 18:16:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:53pARTISTS' UNION : Plácido Domingo made 'inappropriate' sexual advances
AQ
01:52pEBAY : Earns Top Ranking for 2020 Corporate Equality Index
PU
01:47pSPRINGFIELD PROPERTIES : PDMR Shareholding 25.02.20
PU
01:47pGLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS S A : Full year 2019 results presentation
PU
01:47pGLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS S A : Full year 2019 results press release
PU
01:46pMAUREL & PROM :  Results of the Kama-1 Well in Gabon
BU
01:44pRoyal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
01:42pDANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P A : to supply OMK with new special bar and light sections mill
PU
01:42pPEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : Investor Presentation LOW RESOLUTION
PU
01:42pDISCOVERY : OWN LAUNCHES ‘THE OPRAH WINFREY SHOW THE PODCAST'
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Ships mRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus (mRNA-1273) for Phase 1 Study
2M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
3Oil slips for 3rd day as virus fears outweigh supply cuts
4MEGGITT PLC : London stocks fall again after biggest one-day slump since 2015
5MALLINCKRODT PLC : MALLINCKRODT: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group