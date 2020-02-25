Log in
PRESS RELEASE | FEBRUARY 25, 2020 Ambitious 2020 Census Community Partner Goal Reached Ahead of Schedule The 2020 Census Community Partnership and Engagement Program (CPEP) has reached its goal of 300,000 partnering organizations nationwide.

02/25/2020 | 12:11pm EST

FEB. 25, 2020 -U.S. Census Bureau Director Dr. Steven Dillingham today announced that the 2020 Census Community Partnership and Engagement Program (CPEP) has reached its goal of 300,000 partnering organizations nationwide. Community partners include government, community based organizations, local businesses, schools, Faith-based institutions and more.

'The 2020 Census is a national asset and belongs to everyone across the country. We engage partners and supporters across the country to remind everyone that participating in the census is safe, easy and important,' said Dr. Steven Dillingham, director of the U.S. Census Bureau. 'We set an ambitious goal for the 2020 Census, to reach 300,000 partners by the beginning of March, more than had been engaged by the end of the previous census. Now that we have met our goal ahead of schedule, we will not stop there!'

'With over 10,000 state, local and tribal complete count committees formed across the country, these 300,000 partners help us reach millions of households. If an organization would like to participate in the 2020 Census outreach program, please sign up online and 2020 partnership staff will reach out to right away,' continued Dillingham.

The CPEP program engages government, nonprofit, corporate and community organizations that help spread the message about the importance of participating in the census. CPEP is one part of an integrated partnership effort, which also activates national organizations. Partnerships do not reflect an endorsement of any group or organization. For more information on the 2020 Census partnership program, visit 2020Census.gov/Partners.

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 17:10:01 UTC
