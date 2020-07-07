PRESS RELEASE | JULY 07, 2020 Schedule for Income, Poverty and Health Insurance Statistics and ACS Schedule for the 2019 income, poverty and health insurance coverage statistics and 2019 American Community Survey results.

The Current Population Survey serves as the nation's primary source of statistics on labor force characteristics. The Annual Social and Economic Supplement provides the official annual statistics on the nation's poverty levels as well as statistics on income, health insurance coverage, marital status, educational attainment, employee benefits, work schedules, school enrollment, noncash benefits and migration. The Census Bureau and the Bureau of Labor Statistics have conducted the Current Population Survey for more than 50 years. The statistics are used by government policymakers as important indicators of our nation's economy and for planning and evaluating many government programs.