PRESS RELEASE | JULY 08, 2020 Follow Up With Nonresponding Households in Select Locations The U.S. Census Bureau announced that it will begin following up in select areas with households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census.

07/09/2020 | 01:23am EDT

The Census Bureau will provide face masks to census takers and requires that census takers wear a mask while conducting their work. They will follow CDC and local public health guidelines when they visit. Census takers must complete a virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing protocols and other health and safety guidance before beginning their work in neighborhoods.

Census takers are hired from local communities. All census takers speak English, and many are bilingual. If a census taker does not speak the householder's language, the household may request a return visit from a census taker who does. Census takers will also have materials on hand to help identify the household's language.

If no one is home when the census taker visits, the census taker will leave a notice of their visit with information about how to respond online, by phone or by mail. People are encouraged to cooperate with census takers and ensure that everyone who was living in their household as of April 1, 2020, is counted.

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 08 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 05:22:01 UTC
